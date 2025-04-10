Florida Gamer Murdered Dad, Shot Mom In Head After Being Told To 'Get A Job'

A 24-year-old gamer from Florida, has pleaded guilty to killing his father and shooting his mother in the head after being told to stop playing video games and "get a job."

The tragic events unfolded on December 7, 2024, when Joseph Voigt's parents confronted him about his lack of ambition and urged him to stop spending so much time playing video games, WFLA reported.

The situation escalated, and Voigt responded with violence, shooting his 63-year-old father, Marvin Voigt, in the driveway. He then shot his 58-year-old mother, Susan Voigt, in the head.

Despite the severity of her injuries, Susan managed to call 911, identifying her son as the shooter. Joseph had a history of legal trouble, including arrests for firing a weapon and battery, and was out on bond when the shooting occurred.

Following the shooting, authorities launched an intense manhunt for Joseph. After tracking his vehicle to Orlando, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop, arrested him, and brought him back to Polk County.

During questioning, Joseph admitted to the crime, claiming his father's criticism had driven him to anger. Originally facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder, Joseph changed his plea to guilty for second-degree murder and other related charges.

Meanwhile, Susan survived the attack, though she remains physically and emotionally scarred.

At present, Joseph is awaiting sentencing, which is expected to result in a prison term ranging from 26 years to life.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald