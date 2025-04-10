Lansing Teen Sentenced To Decades In Prison Over Fatal 'Shooting For Sport' Of 22-Year-Old

A Lansing teen has been sentenced to decades in prison for the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man who was walking on the sidewalk and minding his own business.

The convicted teenager was identified as Aiden Wilson, who was the trigger man in the senseless murder of the father of two who did not speak English. The incident occurred in 2023 when the suspect was still too young to be the subject of the mandatory life sentence of life in prison without parole for first-degree murder.

Fatal Shooting for Sport

During the shooting, the then 16-year-old Wilson was driving a car as he and several other suspects led police on a high-speed, 25-minute chase. Officials said that the chase put many innocent people in "incredible danger."

Ingham County Circuit Judge James Jamo said that it was very clear that at 16 years old, the suspect knew that it was outrageous conduct. His statement came during his sentencing of Wilson to 35 years to 70 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Jose Flores, according to the Lansing State Journal.

The judge added that he was particularly disturbed at the notion that the murder of the victim appeared to be a "shooting for sport." The teenager in the case also received concurrent terms of 23 years to 45 years for assault with intent to murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, causing death.

That particular term is consecutive to Wilson's other sentences, which means that he will be required to serve at least 37 years. The teen will get 619 days credit for time served on the felony firearm sentences.

Suspect Sentenced to Decades in Prison

Wilson, along with his co-defendant Bradli Stoutmiles, was convicted of first-degree murder and several other crimes after a trial in November last year. Last week, the latter was sentenced to 27 to 60 years in prison for first-degree murder, Yahoo News reported.

Based on testimony, Stoutmiles was driving a stolen Ford Escape that had six people in it when he pulled up alongside Flores and the victim's companion along East Kalamazoo Street. Then, Wilson, who was the front-seat passenger of the car, stood up through an open sunroof and fired several rounds at the victims.

