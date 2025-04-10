iPhone 17 Pro Leak: Giant Camera Island Might Be Biggest Apple Redesign Since iPhone 11

A reimagined camera redesign is leaked to be in the works for the widely anticipated iPhone 17 Pro series. According to insider information, we could finally see a giant camera island for the new Pro model.

Leaks suggest that Apple is on the verge of an extreme change to the back of the iPhone since the iPhone 11 Pro.

Broader Camera Island Is Coming

Recent photos posted by trusted leaker Sonny Dickson reveal iPhone 17 Pro cases that seem to accommodate a humongous camera island, which covers almost the entire top width of the device's rear.

First look at some cases for the new iPhone 17 Pro — wow, that camera hole is huge! Apple's really turning heads with this design. pic.twitter.com/IKJ4DqksCE — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) April 9, 2025

The redesigned form isn't merely aesthetic—it's designed for performance. The much larger camera hump might be required to support Apple's rumored trio of enhanced 48MP sensors, a whole new mobile photography era.

Triple 48MP Camera Setup For Mobile Photography

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are said to feature a triple 48MP camera setup, which includes a 48MP wide-angle primary sensor with a 1/1.3-inch sensor size to capture more light and sharper details, according to GSM Arena.

Apart from that, there's also a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, which is used for better low-light images and taking sweeping shots with clarity. Additionally, a 48MP periscope telephoto lens is expected to provide 5x optical zoom. This is perfect for long-range shooting without compromising on image quality.

For mobile photography fans, this is such a huge upgrade, considering that more professional filmmakers are testing iPhone cameras to produce the finest videos.

8K Video Recording Expected Across Entire Lineup

Along with the new camera hardware, the iPhone 17 series will have 8K video recording on all models. This capability would bring Apple's video chops to par with top Android flagships and interest mobile content creators and vloggers.

8K has unbelievable clarity, detail, and editing flexibility, keeping content sharp even when cropped or zoomed in during post-production.

First Major Redesign Since the iPhone 11 Pro

The iPhone 17 Pro redesign may be the most apparent visual change in years. Since the iPhone 11 Pro, Apple has maintained a policy of incremental evolution. The expansive camera island not only updates the appearance but also sends a very public message about the camera abilities of the phone.

Along with speculation over narrower bezels, possible titanium or composite construction, and fresh color schemes, the tech giant is seemingly ready to raise the bar for smartphone design and functionality.

Originally published on Tech Times