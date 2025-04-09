Autistic Teen With Knife Shot 9 Times, Sparking Outrage Aimed At Idaho Police

Idaho police are under fire for shooting an autistic teenager who was wielding a knife and stepped toward law enforcement personnel.

The victim in the incident was identified as 17-year-old Victor Perez, who is a non-verbal autistic teenager with cerebral palsy. On Saturday, the police officers opened fire at the individual through a fence a few seconds after they arrived at the scene following reports of a domestic disturbance in Pocatello.

Idaho Police Open Fire on Autistic Teenager With Knife

Following the incident, Perez has been left in critical condition, one leg amputated, and uncertain brain activity. The victim's family said that the teenager did not understand what was happening during the time he was approached by police officers.

They revealed that the teen is non-verbal, has autism, and suffers from cerebral palsy. The family also said that Perez was intellectually disabled. Ana Vazquez, the teen's aunt, confirmed that Perez was still in critical condition even after undergoing surgeries to remove nine bullets and amputate one of his legs, according to the Times of India.

A video captured by a witness during the confrontation showed police officers opening fire only 12 seconds after stepping out of their vehicles. The personnel arrived at the scene to respond to a 911 call that talked about a person holding a knife in a backyard in the area.

The caller, who was identified to be the neighbor's son, said that the teenager appeared to be drunk and was chasing two people in the vicinity. Later, Perez's family confirmed that he was not drunk but simply had difficulty walking because of his condition.

Facing Criticism From the Community

Following the shooting, people became outraged at the Idaho police officer's actions during their confrontation with Perez. Some questioned the reason they opened fire at the teenager only a few seconds after getting out of their vehicles, the Associated Press reported.

Others argued that, based on the footage, the police officers did not make any apparent effort to de-escalate the situation with the teenager or make use of less lethal weapons. On Sunday, dozens of protesters gathered outside the police department to decry the incident.

People are now claiming police brutality with the teen's grandfather, who was also there and witnessed the shooting, saying he did not understand why things turned out the way they did. He said that Perez was trying to tell police officers not to shoot him.

The victim's family is now hoping and waiting for the best possible outcome for the teenager amid his recovery. Doctors revealed that Perez is expected to suffer from permanent brain damage, as per WOWT.

Originally published on parentherald.com