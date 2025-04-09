U.S. Crime & Justice

Virginia Shooting: At Least 3 Dead, 3 Injured In Spotsylvania County, Suspect On The Run

By
Virginia State Police
A Virginia State Police criminal investigation truck is shown at a crime scene (unrelated to the latest incident). Win McNamee/Getty Images

A deadly shooting in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, on Tuesday has left three people dead and three others hospitalized, according to local authorities. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) continues an intensive manhunt for the suspect or suspects, who are considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies responded to the shooting around 5:30 p.m. local time, but as of 8:45 p.m., no arrests had been made. Police are using drones and K9 units in the ongoing search, and residents have been urged to remain indoors.

"This is an active and fluid investigation. No suspect(s) have been apprehended at this time... We ask the public to please stay clear of the area," said SCSO officials in a statement.

County officials confirmed that six individuals were found at the scene—three were pronounced dead at the location, while the other three were transported to the hospital with injuries. The victims' identities have not yet been released.

A spokesperson for the county said the scene will remain active until the suspect is apprehended.

"There's dozens upon dozens of officers out actively looking for suspects and preserving the crime scene," said Maj. Elizabeth Scott, spokesperson for the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office. "We will be here all night until we find the suspects," she added during an evening news conference.

In response to the tragedy, Fredericksburg City Public Schools announced a delayed opening on Wednesday.

"In light of the profound impact this incident has had on members of our school community, FCPS will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Wednesday, April 9," the district said in a statement posted on X. "We appreciate your understanding and support as we navigate this together," it added.

The investigation remains ongoing, with law enforcement maintaining a heavy presence in the area.

