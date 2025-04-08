World

Roof Collapse At Dominican Nightclub Kills At Least 13 During Rubby Pérez's Performance

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

A night of music and celebration turned into tragedy early Tuesday when the roof of a Dominican Republic nightclub collapsed mid-performance. At least 13 people were killed and around 90 others were injured at the Jet Set nightclub, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred while renowned merengue singer Rubby Pérez was performing on stage. Local media reported that Pérez was among those rescued alive from the rubble.

Emergency response teams rushed to the scene and continued combing through the debris in search of additional survivors.

"We presume that many of them are still alive, and that is why the authorities here will not give up until not a single person remains under that rubble," said Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the city's Center of Emergency Operations.

Outside one of the hospitals where victims were being treated, an official read aloud the names of survivors. Emotional scenes unfolded as anxious family members cried out the names of their loved ones, hoping for news.

The cause of the roof collapse remains unknown as investigations are underway.

President Luis Abinader expressed his condolences and emphasized the government's commitment to the rescue efforts.

"We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub. We have been following the incident minute by minute since it occurred," he wrote on X, adding that all emergency services were "working tirelessly" to aid those affected.

Santo Domingo Mayor Carolina Mejía de Garrigó also shared her sorrow over the incident. "Our city wakes up to a terrible tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub. My deepest sympathy goes out to the families still waiting for news of their loved ones," she said.

As the city mourns, rescue crews remain at the scene, determined to account for every person caught in the disaster.

