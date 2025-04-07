U.S. Politics

Trump's 'Dictator' Style Birthday Parade Will Cost Taxpayers Millions: Report

By
Trump Beautiful Deal_04052025_1
President Donald Trump is pushing ahead with a massive, taxpayer-funded military parade on his birthday that will cost millions.

Donald Trump's long-desired military parade is back on the table—and this time, it's set to march through Washington, D.C. on his 79th birthday, despite concerns that it will cost U.S. taxpayers millions.

Trump first proposed a military parade in 2018 during his first term, inspired by France's Bastille Day celebration, as reported by the Washington City Paper. He envisioned tanks, aircraft and troops showcasing U.S. might down Pennsylvania Avenue.

However, that plan was scrapped after backlash from military leaders and D.C. officials over projected costs—estimated at $92 million—and concerns that heavy military equipment would damage roads.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser publicly clashed with Trump at the time, highlighting the financial and logistical burdens the event would create for the city. Now re-elected, Trump is reviving the parade idea—choosing June 14, which coincides with both his birthday and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

Sources told the outlet that the route would span nearly four miles from the Pentagon to the White House. However, local officials say they've been given little information or time—just 10 weeks—to prepare for such a massive event.

The parade, if it proceeds as Trump envisions, will cost taxpayers millions in security, infrastructure, and coordination across military branches and local transit systems. Critics fear it will divert resources from essential services, while supporters frame it as a patriotic tribute to the armed forces.

As news of the parade spread on social media, several users voiced their disapproval, with many users comparing the military parade to those of authoritarian leaders.

"This is exactly what dictators do," one user lamented. Another user wrote, "He better not. This is not north Korea. Our economy is tanking."

"Spending that kind of money is not going to sit well with so many citizens facing financial ruin!" another commented.

Arlington County Board Chair Takis Karantonis confirmed that while they received a heads-up from the White House, no formal plans have been shared.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Donald Trump, Parade, Military, Washington DC, Birthday

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
A house that was almost completely submerged by flooding in Breathitt County, Kentucky is pictured on July 29, 2022

US Weather: Storms That Killed Over A Dozen Move Southeast; 9 States Under Flood Warnings

scarlett johansson pregnancy
Scarlett Johansson's Alleged Stalker Threatened To Bomb 'Saturday Night Live' Studio
US President Donald Trump suggested tariffs could be wielded to persuade Beijing to approve the sale of social media app TikTok
Trump Gives TikTok Extra 75 Days To Find Buyer
Island
American YouTuber Arrested In India For Illegally Contacting Reclusive Tribe
Roller Coaster
Woman Dies In Roller Coaster Accident Months Before Wedding
Editor's Pick
Israeli protesters demand an end to the war in Gaza and mock the 'Qatargate' scandal
World

What Is The 'Qatargate' Scandal Roiling Israel?

Both fields are set for development in the North Sea off Scotland
World

Terrifying 'Supergiant' Sea Creature Found Lurking Underwater — And It's Not What You Think!

Donald Trump
Politics

Trump 'Not Joking' About A Third Term: Here's Why Experts Say It May Be Possible

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk listens as US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House
Politics

Is Elon Musk Stepping Down From DOGE: What You Need To Know