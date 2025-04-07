US Weather: Storms That Killed Over A Dozen Move Southeast; 9 States Under Flood Warnings

The storm system that ushered in heavy rainfall over the mid-Mississippi River Valley over the weekend is expected to "progressively" move through the southeast Monday after it killed over a dozen people.

Multiple states have been placed under flood warnings in preparation for the scattered thunderstorms and severe winds that will hit the southeast early this week.

Weather Forecasters Warn of Potential Tornado

After rivers rose and flooding worsened across the South and Midwest Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of potential tornadoes Monday afternoon.

Late Sunday, the weather agency said residents of northern Florida and the southern Atlantic Seaboard may experience tornadoes Monday afternoon amid the storm system's shift through the southeast.

The storm system which brought excessive rainfall and lingering flooding over the mid-Mississippi River Valley this past weekend will progressively shift through the Southeast U.S. Monday. Scattered thunderstorms, some with heavy rainfall, severe winds, and perhaps a tornado are… pic.twitter.com/ZR9Um30l5b — National Weather Service (@NWS) April 7, 2025

In its 24-hour outlook, the NWS also warned of high rainfall rates that could trigger "numerous instances of flash flooding," some of which are expected to be "locally considerable in nature."

At least 18 people have died from the weekend's flooding, with Tennessee being the hardest hit, as 10 deaths were recorded in the state's western region.

Flood Warnings Up in 9 States

Ahead of Monday's projected bad weather, the NWS has placed multiple states under flood warnings. Some of the warnings are effective until further notice, while others are in effect through Tuesday as forecasters observe the storm system.

Illinois

Little Wabash River below Clay City, Embarras River at Ste. Marie, Embarras River at Lawrenceville, portions of east central and southeast Illinois (due to excessive rainfall)

Pennsylvania

Muskingum River at Coshocton, Wills Creek at Cambridge, Stillwater Creek at Uhrichsville

Kentucky

Drakes Creek near Alvaton, Barren River at Bowling Green, Rough River near Dundee, Green River at Munfordville, Green River near Mammoth Cave, Green River at Rochester, Green River at Woodbury, Rolling Fork River near Boston, Salt River at Shepherdsville, Kentucky River at Frankfort Lock, Kentucky Ricer at High Bridge Lock, Kentucky River at Camp Nelson Lock, Kentucky River at Ford Lock, Kentucky River at Lockport Lock, Elkhorn Creek near Peaks Mill

Louisiana

Little River of Louisiana near Rochelle, Ouachita River at Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Attoyac Bayou near Chireno, Angelina River near Lufkin, White Oak Creek near Talco, Bayou Dorcheat near Springhill, Sulphur River near Talco, Big Cypress Bayou at Caddo Lake, Little Cypress Bayou near Jefferson, Bayou Dorcheat at Dixie Inn, East Fork Angelina River near Cushing, Little River at Horatio, Red River at Grand Ecore, Red River at Coushatta, Neches River near Diboll, Neches River near Neches, Lake Fork Creek near Quitman, Sabine River near Gladewater, Sabine River near Hawkins, Sabine River near Mineola, Calcasieu River near Glenmora, Red River near Alexandria, Calcasieu River Salt Water Barrier, Mermentau River near Mermentau, Sabine River near Deweyville

Tennessee

Obion River near Obion

Arizona

White River at Newport, White River at Georgetown, White River at Batesville, White River at Calico Rock, White River at Des Arc, White River at Clarendon, White River at Augusta, Arkansas River at Toad Suck, Arkansas River at Morrilton, Arkansas River at Pendleton, Arkansas River at Pine Bluff, Cache River near Patterson, Eleven Point River near Ravenden Springs, Fourche Lafave River near Houston, Little Missouri River near Boughton, Little Red River at Judsonia, Ouachita River at Arkadelphia, Ouachita River at Thatcher, Ouachita River at Camden

Missouri

Mississippi River at Chester, Bourbeuse River at Union, Meramec River near Arnold, Meramec River at Valley Park, Meramec River at Pacific, Meramec River near Eureka, Meramec River near Steelville, Meramec River near Sullivan, Meramec River at Fenton, Big River at Byrnesville

Alabama

Bayou Sara at Saraland, Catoma Creek near the U.S. 331 Highway Bridge, Alabama River at Montgomery, Tallapoosa River at the Tallapoosa Water Plant,

Ohio

Portage River at Woodville, Black River at Elyria, Killbuck Creek near Killbuck

Check the full list of flood warnings here.

Aside from severe weather concerns hounding the southeast Monday, the NWS has also warned of wintry weather affecting the Great Lakes and parts of the northeast early this week.

Motorists are discouraged from driving through flooded roads. "Most flood deaths occur in vehicles," the weather agency reiterated.

Originally published on IBTimes