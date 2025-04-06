Entertainment

FKA Twigs Cancels Tour Dates Due To Visa Issues, Vows To Reschedule

FKA Twigs
Visionary musician, dancer and artist FKA Twigs unveils a major new work of art, ‘The Eleven’ at Sotheby's on September 13, 2024 in London, England. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Sotheby's

British artist FKA Twigs has announced the cancellation of several upcoming live performances, citing "ongoing visa issues" that have disrupted her highly anticipated "Eusexua" tour. The singer shared the news via Instagram, expressing her deep disappointment and apologizing to fans affected by the sudden change.

"It pains me to say this because I am so excited to bring you a creation that I have poured my soul into and I believe is amongst my strongest work," she wrote. "I know this news impacts so many of you that have already made plans and spent money in order to see these shows."

What's Been Canceled

  • Nine U.S. tour dates, originally scheduled through June 25, are no longer happening as planned.
  • Her performance at AXE Ceremonia in Mexico City has also been called off.
  • She will no longer perform at Coachella later this month, where she was expected to be a major draw.

Twigs did not go into specifics about the nature of the visa complications but emphasized her commitment to rescheduling the canceled U.S. shows in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, and others.

Festival Tragedy in Mexico

In a tragic turn of events, the second day of AXE Ceremonia, where Twigs was scheduled to perform, was suspended by Mexico City authorities after a metal structure collapsed, killing two photographers. It is unclear whether this tragedy played a role in her Mexico cancellation or if the decision had already been made due to visa constraints.

Next Steps for Fans

Ticketholders for any canceled shows are encouraged to contact their point of purchase for refunds or details. Twigs assured fans she is actively working to reschedule affected tour dates and will update followers as soon as new information is available.

FKA Twigs, known for her genre-defying music and visually groundbreaking performances, has not yet announced revised dates but has signaled her eagerness to bring "Eusexua" to life once the visa hurdles are resolved.

