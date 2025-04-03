Internet users and experts are accusing the Trump administration of using ChatGPT to determine the percentages in the tariff plan he presented during the "Make America Wealthy" event on Wednesday.

The theory was first floated by Destiny, a popular political commentator. He accused the administration of using ChatGPT to calculate the tariffs the U.S. is charged by other countries, "which is why the tariffs make absolutely no fucking sense."

"They're simply dividing the trade deficit we have with a country with our imports from that country, or using 10%, whichever is greater," Destiny, who goes by @TheOmniLiberal on X, shared in a post on Wednesday.

He attached a screenshot of his exchange with the AI bot. He started by asking ChatGPT, "What would be an easy way to calculate the tariffs that should be imposed on other countries so that the US is on even-playing fields when it comes to trade deficit? Set minimum at 10%."

"To calculate tariffs that help level the playing field in terms of trade deficits (with a minimum tariff of 10%), you can use a proportional tariff formula based on the trade deficit with each country. The idea is to impose higher tariffs on countries with which the U.S. has larger trade deficits, thus incentivizing more balanced trade," the bot responded, along with a formula to use.

John Aravosis, an influencer with a background in law and journalism, shared a TikTok video that then outlined how each tariff was calculated; by essentially taking the U.S. trade deficit with the country divided by the total imports from that country to the U.S.

#news #fyp Donald Trump appears to have used fake tariff data today to create the percentage tariffs he's charging each country. And worse yet, it looks like the data came from ChatGPT, which got it entirely wrong.

"Guys, they're setting U.S. trade policy based on a bad ChatGPT question that got it totally wrong. That's how we're doing trade war with the world," Aravosis proclaimed before adding the stock market is "totally crashing."

The S&P 500 fell by more than 4% while Nasdaq slid by more than 5% on Thursday in what Peter Tchir, head of macro strategy at Academy Securities, called a disaster, The New York Times reported.

Originally published on Latin Times