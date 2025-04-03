World

Dead Man's Body Placed In Frozen Chamber With Hopes Of Being Brought Back To Life

The unnamed man, who died in February, was preserved by the Cryonics UK group using dry ice cooling while attempting to obtain travel permits to transport the body almost 4,000 miles to the Cryonics Institute in Michigan.

The dead body of a British man was transported to the U.S. and has been placed in "long-term cryonic storage" in Michigan, leaving open the possibility of potential revival.

The unnamed man, who died in February, was preserved by the Cryonics UK group using dry ice cooling while attempting to obtain travel permits to transport the body almost 4,000 miles. The man's body arrived at the Cryonics Institute (CI) 16 days after his death, reported Metro.

"Once the details for transit were in place, the patient was transported to Detroit Metro Airport, where he was picked up and brought to the CI facility. The patient arrived at the CI facility on February 27th at 9:30 p.m.," said the institute in a statement.

"The patient was then transferred to the computer-controlled cooling chamber to cool to liquid nitrogen temperature," the statement continued. "The human dry ice program was selected and the time needed to cool the patient to liquid nitrogen temperature was 25 hours. The patient was then placed in a cryostat for long-term cryonic storage."

The UK boasts the largest number of CI members in the world after the U.S. Nearly 130 people have signed up for some kind of "suspension" or have some role within the non-profit organization.

Dennis Kowalksi, the president of CI, described cryonics as an opportunity to obtain "an ambulance ride to a future hospital."

"Ironically, while the number of members is growing, I'm only surprised that we're not more popular," he told the outlet. "What we are doing is pretty rational when you think about it."

"Cryonics is like an ambulance ride to a future hospital that may or may not exist some day. While we give no guarantees, if you are buried or cremated your chances of coming back are zero. We are therefore a Pascal's wager, or a gamble with little to lose and all to gain," he continued.

