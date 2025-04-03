U.S. Crime & Justice

California Man Accused Of Killing Walgreens Worker Mid-Shift Had 'Grudge Against Pharmacies'

By
Fernandez
Police say 30-year-old Narciso Gallardo Fernandez drove more than an hour to a Walgreens and shot and killed an employee.

A California man who has been described as having a grudge against pharmacies drove an hour to a Walgreens and allegedly killed an employee, according to police.

Police say Narciso Gallardo Fernandez, 30, shot and killed 34-year-old Erick Velazquez, a Walgreens clerk, Fox 26 reported. Madera Police Chief Giachino Chiaramonte told the station that the motive for the apparent random shooting is under investigation.

34-year-old Erick Velazquez, a Walgreens clerk, was shot and killed.

"We're having difficulties because some of the statements show that he had anger towards pharmacies in general, not specific Walgreens," Chiaramonte told the station. He added that Fernandez had no ties to Madera and did not know Velazquez.

Police stated that callers described the suspect and that when police arrived, they found him in the parking lot. Police said that he surrendered to them. Fernandez is being held in the Madera County Jail on homicide charges.

"He did communicate to some of the female victims that were out front and said, 'This isn't about you,' and stormed off to his car to where officers found him reloading his handgun," Chiaramonte told Fox 26.

