'Poetry In Motion' Singer Johnny Tillotson Dies At 86 After Long Parkinson's Struggle

Renowned singer Johnny Tillotson, widely recognized for his 1960 hit "Poetry in Motion," has died at the age of 86. Johnny Tillotson's wife, Nancy Tillotson, confirmed that he passed away on April 1, 2025, at his home in Los Angeles.

He was surrounded by family at the time of his passing. His death was attributed to complications from Parkinson's disease, a battle he had faced in recent years.

According to DailyMail, Nancy shared the news in an emotional Facebook post, remembering Johnny as "the sweetest, kindest man" and her "knight of the heart."

She described their love as a "fairy tale" and expressed gratitude for the time they had together. "He loved and was grateful to his fans, as he once said, 'They made every dream I ever had come true,'" she wrote.

Born on April 20, 1938, in Jacksonville, Florida, Tillotson rose to fame as a teen idol in the early 1960s.

His biggest hit, "Poetry in Motion," topped charts worldwide, reaching No. 1 in the United Kingdom and No. 2 in the US The song's success catapulted him into international stardom, and he became a regular fixture in teen magazines and on national tours, including Dick Clark's Cavalcade of Stars.

'It is with a broken heart that I write to let you know that the sweetest, kindest man I ever met, Johnny Tillotson, left earth for heaven yesterday.'https://t.co/FCbLfs4jZ3 — PerthNow (@perthnow) April 3, 2025

Johnny Tillotson's Music Lives On: A Look at His Chart-Topping Career

Beyond his pop success, Tillotson was also recognized for his contributions to country music. His song "It Keeps Right On a-Hurtin'" was a major hit and was later covered by over 100 artists, including Elvis Presley, Dean Martin, and Bobby Darin.

The song earned him his first Grammy nomination in 1962 for Best Country & Western Recording. He received a second Grammy nomination in 1965 for his rendition of "Heartaches by the Number."

Throughout his career, Tillotson recorded in multiple languages and continued to release music across various genres.

His influence in blending country and pop music made him a significant figure in both worlds. He was inducted into America's Pop Music Hall of Fame in 2014, Mirror said.

Tillotson's career included six No. 1 international hits, with songs like "Judy, Judy, Judy," "Namida Kun Sayonara," "You and Me," "Cutie Pie," and "You Can Never Stop Me Loving You." He also composed the theme song for the 1960s TV show "Gidget."

Johnny Tillotson is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nancy, along with his son John, stepdaughter Genevieve, and cherished grandchildren.

In a heartfelt tribute, Nancy expressed her deep love and admiration, remembering him as an exceptional man taken too soon.

Originally published on Music Times