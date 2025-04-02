Entertainment

Justin Bieber Rekindles Selena Gomez Drama Over Engagement Meme

By
Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber has fans speculating that he shaded his ex, Selena Gomez, after he shared a meme aimed at engagements to his social media account.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Bieber posted a clip from 'Lord of the Rings' where Gallum holds the one ring in his hands. The caption of the post read: "Girls on social media when they get engaged."

Fans have since speculated that this post is about Gomez since she got engaged to producer Benny Blanco at the end of last year.

"He and his wife are focusing on someone else's engagement but they really should focus on their marriage which is failing," wrote someone else.

"Selena's engagement CLEARLY struck a nerve," another added.

The alleged shade comes after fans speculated that Gomez's new album, 'I Said I Love You First,' took shots at Bieber. They pointed out one song in particular called "You Said You Were Sorry," with some fans thinking it was a direct response to Bieber's song "Sorry."

"I can't help but think 'You Said You Were Sorry' is gonna be a reply to Justin's 'Sorry," one person said on social media.

Another added, "Is 'You Said You Were Sorry' about Justin??"

After Gomez's engagement announcement became public, a source shared how it affected Bieber.

"Justin is married and has a kid, we all know that but when he heard that Selena was engaged, he'll even admit, it stung for a brief second," they said, according to the Daily Mail.

"Because even though they will never be friends or date again or anything like that, it is officially the end of an era," they added.

Bieber has remained silent publicly about his ex getting engaged.

He and Gomez dated on and off from 2010-2018. However, after their relationship ended, Bieber went on to marry his now wife, Hailey Bieber, and the pair welcomed their first child together in August 2024.

