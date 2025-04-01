Business

Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Ticket Scalping

By AFP news
Entertainer Kid Rock came to the White House to see US President Donald Trump sign an executive order against ticket scalping
Entertainer Kid Rock came to the White House to see US President Donald Trump sign an executive order against ticket scalping AFP

With American entertainer Kid Rock at his side, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday clamping down on ticket scalping and live event pricing.

The directive seeks to prevent "unscrupulous middlemen" from profiting off reselling tickets for concerts and other events at an "enormous markup".

It orders the US attorney general and the Treasury secretary to use "all legal means" to stamp out soaring price gouging, and calls on the Federal Trade Commission to "ensure price transparency at all stages of the ticket-purchase process, including the secondary ticketing market."

"You can buy a ticket for $100. By the time you check out, it's $170," said Kid Rock, who wore a straw fedora and American-flag emblazoned red suit to the Oval Office.

The "Born Free" singer, who appeared with Trump on the presidential campaign trail in 2024, added that due to "bots" tickets were being relisted "for sometimes a 400-500 percent markup."

The administration of Trump's predecessor Joe Biden also targeted scalpers, suing concert booking website Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation Entertainment last year over monopoly allegations.

In a statement Monday, Live Nation, which has denied monopoly allegations, said it supports Trump's order, and called for enforcement.

Tags
Ticket
Most Read
Soldiers search at the site of the Jeju Air passenger plane crash at Muan International Airport

Plane Crash Minnesota: No Survivors After Jet Goes Down Into House

Missing 8-Month-Old Girl ‘Nyla Crockett’ Has Been Located After an Amber Alert Was Issued by Police
Amber Alert Las Vegas: 10-Month-Old Baby Kidnapped By Armed Mother Chelsea Daniels
Trabajadores en una fábrica de piezas para motores en Binzhou, China, el 14 de marzo de 2025.
Trump Tariffs Threaten Latin American Steel Industry
minnesota home fire
Top Bank Executive Believed To Be Among Dead In Minnesota Plane Crash
Elon Musk Claims Democrats Are Using IRS Refund 'Fraud Payments'
Musk Slammed For Labeling Heckler Who Interrupted Him As An 'Operative'
Editor's Pick
Beijing's "coercive pressure" against Taiwan and "wide-ranging cyber operations against US targets" were indicators of its growing threat to US national security, said the Annual Threat Assessment by the intelligence community
China

China, Beijing's Ties With Russia Main Threats To US: Intel Report

Trump still has confidence in his national security team despite the chat leak, the White House said
Politics

Trump Brushes Off Yemen Chat Breach As A 'Glitch'

WATCH: Trump Supporter Threatens Tesla Protestors With Taser, Gets Taken
Politics

WATCH: Trump Supporter Threatens Tesla Protestors With Taser

DNA
Business

23andMe Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy — How To Delete Your Data