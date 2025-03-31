Bodies Of Three Missing US Soldiers Recovered In Lithuania, Search For Fourth Continues

The bodies of three of the four U.S. soldiers who went missing after their vehicle was submerged in a bog in Lithuania last week have been recovered, the U.S. Army announced on Monday. The vehicle, an M88 Hercules, has also been retrieved.

"The Soldiers we have lost in this tragedy were not just Soldiers - they were a part of our family. Our hearts are heavy with a sorrow that echoes across the whole Marne Division, both forward and at home," Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, said in a statement.

"We stand in grief with the families and loved ones of these extraordinary 'Dogface Soldiers' during this unimaginable time. But the search isn't finished until everyone is home. Words cannot express our gratitude to those still working around the clock during these extensive search and recovery efforts and your unwavering commitment not to rest until all are found."

The soldiers were part of the 1st Armored Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division from Fort Stewart, Georgia. Their identities are being withheld until their families have been notified.

The incident occurred on March 25 when the soldiers were conducting a maintenance training mission, recovering another U.S. vehicle in a training area in Lithuania. The M88 Hercules, which weighs nearly 70 tons, was located on the morning of March 26, and since then, U.S. and partner military forces, along with local agencies, have worked tirelessly to pull it from the bog.

A statement from the Army praised the ongoing search and recovery efforts, acknowledging the "tremendous resources from Lithuania" involved in the operation. It also credited the "hundreds of service members from the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, Lithuanian Armed Forces, and the Polish Armed Forces, along with other elements from the Lithuanian government and civilian agencies."

Recovery operations continue as search teams work to locate the fourth soldier. "We will not rest until all are found," the statement added, reaffirming their commitment to bringing closure to the families involved.

The recovery efforts have been described as a complex operation, reflecting the intense collaboration between international military forces and local authorities.