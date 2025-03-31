Hailey Bieber's Bizarre Instagram Move Sparks More Concern For Relationship With Justin

There could be trouble in paradise for Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber.

The supermodel's instagram page no longer shows her music star husband as a follower. It is worth noting that Justin still follows Hailey on the platform. However, the unfollowing from his wife could signal more problems in their marriage.

[LATEST NEWS] users report that Hailey Baldwin has unfollowed Justin Bieber due to recent stories he posted on instagram. pic.twitter.com/BkbOwYlVl0 — Hailey Bieber Daily (@HBieberDaily) March 31, 2025

Over the weekend, Bieber took to his Instagram Stories with a series of bizarre posts including him rapping along to a song while looking visibly out of it. The unfollowing came after the series of posts.

this dude needs help lollll wtf is he doing pic.twitter.com/gLFsz1RJhO — m (@tayforehead) March 30, 2025

Justin Bieber playing his new song on

Instagram live today. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RJ4SiqW3qf — Anthony Long (@anthony_long12) March 30, 2025

Justin Bieber on Instagram live tonight. pic.twitter.com/SdAmdC9zfX — Justins Tour Updates (@JustinsTourNews) March 30, 2025

Earlier this month, the "Peaches" singer posted to his social media accounts where it was speculated that there was more trouble between him and Hailey. In his post to his Instagram account, Justin reposted a meme showing a child giving the middle finger to the camera.

The post captioned was captioned: "pov: me behind my girlfriend after she make me mad."

The meme came at a questionable time for the singer as it arrived after he had posted about having anger issues.

Earlier this year, the couple were once again the subject of marriage trouble rumors when he briefly unfollowed Hailey on Instagram.

Justin also caused concern when he shared a cryptic post about him "downing" and him feeling "unworthy."

Despite the speculation troubles, sources close to the couple have spoken to People and revealed that they are "fine" and that both of them are busy with their work at the moment.

"They are just doing their thing. They are not concerned with what people think," the source added.

Originally published on Music Times