WATCH: New Jersey Mayor Stumbles During DUI Test After Being Pulled Over With Kid In Car

By
Gina LaPlaca
Body cam footage of Lumberton Mayor Gina LaPlaca being arrested for driving under the influence.

A video of a New Jersey mayor stumbling while being administered a DUI test by law enforcement is making rounds online, with viewers expressing concern for her young son, who had been in the car with her.

Mayor Gina LaPlaca was pulled over by police around 5:40 p.m. on March 17, after she had reportedly been driving erratically. She had just picked her son up from daycare, as reported by NBC Philadelphia.

Body camera footage obtained by WPVI shows LaPlaca losing her balance as she attempts to remove her son from his car seat. Officers began to question her about one of her side mirrors, which was visibly damaged. She admitted that the mirror sustained damage after she hit something, but did not tell officers what she hit, simply claiming "I don't know."

Officers then conducted field sobriety tests, which LaPlaca failed, stumbling once more. A search of her vehicle reportedly turned up a small liquor bottle as well as a water bottle filled with alcohol.

The Lumberton mayor was then arrested and taken into custody, subsequently charged with driving under the influence and related charges. Her husband, former executive director of the New Jersey Brewers Guild turned political activist Jason Carty, published a statement on social media outlining LaPlaca's struggle with addiction and revealing that she was seeking rehabilitation.

"This is not a political issue. This is not a Republican or Democrat [issue], it is a human being issue," said Carty.

"People suffer from addiction and many people don't get help. She is finally getting the help she needs... unfortunately you have to hit rock bottom before you get better. This is obviously rock bottom," he continued.

There have been calls from local residents for LaPlaca to resign from her position as mayor following her arrest.

However, under state law and township code, there are no measures the Lumberton Township Committee can take to forcibly remove LaPlaca from office, according to the town's attorney.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Tags
New Jersey, Mayor, Dui, Dwi, Law enforcement, Addiction
