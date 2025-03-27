Kim Jong Un's Shocking Visit To Russia Set For This Year—What We Know So Far

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said Moscow is preparing for a visit from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un later this year.

Rudenko revealed the news during a conference titled "Russia and India: Toward a New Bilateral Agenda" hosted by the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) on Thursday.

The Russian diplomat explained that preparations for Kim's visit were discussed during his recent trip to North Korea, which he visited just two weeks ago.

"I have been to the DPRK myself just two weeks ago, where we discussed this issue among other things," Rudenko shared, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Rudenko emphasized that preparations for high-level diplomatic visits are always underway, underscoring the ongoing efforts by both countries to maintain strong relations. "We always make preparations," he noted in response to a question regarding the visit.

The deputy minister also mentioned that further discussions are taking place regarding a potential visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Pyongyang. This visit would focus on continuing Russia's "strategic dialogue" with North Korea, which has been central to strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

Earlier in March, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that an invitation for Kim to visit Russia, which was extended during President Vladimir Putin's trip to North Korea last year, remains open. However, the specific timing of Kim's visit has yet to be determined.

Kim Jong-un has visited Russia twice, in 2019 and 2023, but he has not made an official visit to the country. The planned visit is expected to further deepen the already developing relationship between the two countries, particularly in the areas of military cooperation, economic partnerships, and diplomatic alignment.

In recent months, reports have emerged suggesting that North Korea has sent thousands of troops to support Russia's military efforts in Ukraine. This development follows the growing alignment between Moscow and Pyongyang, particularly after their high-level meetings and Kim's personal ties with President Putin. Sources claim that these North Korean troops could be providing logistical support, technical assistance, or even direct combat aid, although specifics remain unclear.

Russia and North Korea have grown closer in recent years, sharing mutual interests in countering Western influence.