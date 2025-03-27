Kim Jong Un Unveils AI-Powered Drones As North Korea Strengthens Ties With Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen the test of new AI-powered suicide and reconnaissance drones, state media reported Thursday.

The tests, carried out at the country's Unmanned Aerial Technology Complex, add to growing concerns about Pyongyang's increasingly close military collaboration with Russia, particularly as it supports Moscow's ongoing war in Ukraine.

The new drones are seen as a significant leap forward for North Korea's military capabilities. State media, including the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), reported that the strategic reconnaissance drones are designed to monitor "different strategic targets and enemy troops' activities on the ground and the sea," while the suicide drones demonstrated the ability to conduct "various tactical attack missions."

Kim Jong Un evaluated the performance of the drones, highlighting the integration of "new artificial intelligence" that enhances their effectiveness. He also emphasized the importance of expanding production capacity and prioritizing the development of unmanned equipment and AI for the modernization of North Korea's armed forces. Kim stressed the need for a long-term state plan to rapidly advance the use of intelligent drones, aligning with global trends in modern warfare.

The testing of these advanced drones comes amid heightened concerns over North Korea's growing military cooperation with Russia. In August, Pyongyang revealed its attack drones, which experts suggest could be the result of North Korea's evolving alliance with Russia. Moscow and Pyongyang recently ratified a historic defense pact, and it's been reported that North Korean troops have been deployed to assist Russian forces in their war against Ukraine.

Seoul has raised alarms about the potential for Russia to transfer sensitive military technology to North Korea, especially in exchange for North Korean support in Ukraine. As North Korean troops gain valuable battlefield experience in modern warfare, including drone usage, experts warn that the regime could continue to expand its military capabilities.

During the tests, Kim also expressed satisfaction with the production of new electronic jamming and attack weapon systems, a development that could further enhance North Korea's military influence. The country has previously staged GPS jamming attacks on South Korea, disrupting maritime and civilian aviation activities.

The reports follow Kim's previous orders for the "mass production" of attack drones in 2022, capable of carrying explosives and acting as guided missiles when deliberately crashed into enemy targets. In addition, North Korea had previously sent drones across the border into South Korea, with the latter unable to shoot them down due to their small size.

With its advancements in drone technology and growing ties to Russia, North Korea's military capabilities are becoming a growing concern for both the region and the international community.