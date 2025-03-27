Bodycam Footage Reveals Gene Hackman's Wife's Concerns About Suspicious Man Before Death

Newly released police body cam footage has revealed that Gene Hackman's wife, Betsy Arakawa, had expressed concerns about a suspicious man following them before their tragic deaths.

The footage, obtained by Fox News, includes a conversation with Arakawa's hairstylist, Christopher, who informed authorities that the couple had encountered the unidentified man on multiple occasions.

According to Christopher, Arakawa was deeply unsettled after she and Hackman were followed from their gated community to a restaurant in White Rock. "She said, 'Christopher, I'm surprised that security didn't [know] how he got there,'" he recalled.

According to Us Magazine, the same man allegedly approached them at the restaurant with a folder of photos, seeking Hackman's autograph.

Later, he reportedly returned with a bottle of wine, which they declined. Arakawa confronts the individual, telling him to "have more respect."

The footage was released nearly a month after Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 64, were found dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home on February 26, 2024. Authorities later determined that Arakawa died first from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare disease linked to exposure to rodent droppings.

Initially believed to have passed on February 11, her actual date of death remains uncertain. Hackman died a week later on February 18 from hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer's disease cited as a contributing factor.

Police Ruled Out Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in Hackman and Arakawa's Deaths

In an emotional exchange captured on body cam footage, a maintenance worker expressed his grief over Hackman's passing. "He was just a normal person," the worker said, struggling to hold back tears. "They treated me really well. And like her [Arakawa], she was a sweetheart."

The footage also includes conversations between police and witnesses who speculated on the cause of death, initially considering the possibility of a carbon monoxide leak.

Authorities initially considered carbon monoxide poisoning as a potential cause but later ruled it out after tests confirmed that neither Hackman nor Arakawa had been exposed, USA Today said.

A necropsy report revealed that one of their German shepherds, Zinfandel, tragically died due to starvation and dehydration.

The dog was found in close proximity to Arakawa's body, while two other dogs were discovered alive inside the home.

A contractor who worked for Hackman and Arakawa also shared his experience of finding Arakawa's body.

He said he had grown concerned after not hearing from the couple for three weeks and contacted Arakawa's mother to request a wellness check. Upon entering their home, he discovered Arakawa in the bathroom.

"I was close to them both, and they treated me like gold for 16 years," the contractor said. "I'm major heartbroken over this."

Originally published on Enstarz