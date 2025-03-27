iOS 19: New Mockup Concept Brings VisionOS-Like Interface To iPhones

Leaks and rumors over the past months have claimed that Apple's iOS 19 is getting a major revamp that would bring a redesign to the famed operating system, and it will be heavily inspired by the Vision Pro's OS.

Now, a developer has created a mockup of what iOS 19 is expected to transform into and is letting users try out the latest interactive experience via an App Clip.

Past reports have already shared an alleged first look into iOS 19's new interface, which will bring more of what visionOS has delivered for the mixed-reality headset, but this time, for the iPhones.

iOS 19 Trial: New Mockup Brings visionOS-Inspired Looks to iPhones

A developer named "Shane" has shared a new mockup that features the expected look and experiences coming to iOS 19. The best thing about this new mockup is that it does not only show what iOS 19 may offer in the future, but it actually lets users try it on their iOS devices.

One of the main noticeable changes available to try here is how different the iOS looks as it now offers frosted glass-like backgrounds that feature more depth and shadows, which is similar to the visionOS.

Moreover, this iOS 19 concept also features round icons, a new Settings experience, Apple Music's interface revamp, and changes to the Camera. For the Camera app, users may also see a live preview that captures what the lenses see, and it is available by giving it permission via Settings.

Here's How to Try the iOS 19 Mockup Experience via an App Clip

The developer named Shane has collaborated with Play to deliver this new experience via an App Clip which users may download. Users may choose to donate to Shane, but it is available to download for free, and it will only require them to accomplish steps like sharing one's email and clicking on another forwarding link to Play's App Clip.

There will be no installations needed for this iOS 19 prototype to work.

iOS 19's Major Revamp

Last year, right after the WWDC 2024 event, Apple was rumored to be already working on its next-generation operating system for its smartphones. This is reportedly called "Project Luck," and it is set to deliver the largest update to iOS yet.

It was further confirmed by other trusted analysts and sources that Apple will indeed deliver a new experience for the iPhone operating system this year, and this will apply to other systems like the iPad and Mac. One of the most important details that stood out is the inspiration on which it will base its user interface, and that is with Apple's Vision Pro operating system.

That being said, the reason behind this remains unknown, particularly as the company intends to offer a more seamless experience in transitioning from using the Vision Pro to iPhones, and vice versa. As WWDC 25 recently confirmed its dates and is nearing, all eyes are on the Cupertino-based tech giant.

Originally published on Tech Times