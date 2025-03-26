World

Is Kim Jong Un Planning Nuclear Test? US Report Warns North Korea Won't Give Up Program

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the latest weapons test
A recent U.S. intelligence report confirms that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has no intention of negotiating away his country's nuclear weapons program, citing it as vital for regime security and national pride.

The assessment also warns that North Korea may be poised to conduct another nuclear test "on short notice," further escalating tensions in the region.

As North Korea's nuclear program continues to advance, recent developments include hypersonic missile tests, increased uranium enrichment, and the construction of a nuclear-powered submarine. Kim's regime has also ramped up its criticisms of the United States, South Korea, and Japan, condemning joint naval drills and threatening an "overwhelming" response to any provocations.

The U.S. Intelligence Community's Annual Threat Assessment highlights Kim's determination to maintain and enhance his country's strategic capabilities, which he believes are crucial for asserting North Korea's position as a nuclear power. The report underscores that Kim views these weapons as a direct threat to U.S. homeland security, U.S. forces in the region, and allies such as South Korea and Japan.

"North Korea is probably prepared to conduct another nuclear test on short notice and continues to flight test ICBMs to demonstrate their increasing capabilities as leverage in future negotiations," Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said.

The U.S. report also pointed out North Korea's growing partnership with Russia, which has provided Kim with diplomatic support, military assistance, and reduced reliance on China. This alliance has further emboldened Kim's ambitions, including securing international recognition of North Korea as a nuclear power.

Kim's relationship with Russia has also had economic benefits, with the North's weapons programs potentially benefiting from Moscow's backing amid Western sanctions.

"Kim's newly cemented strategic partnership with Russia is yielding financial benefit, diplomatic support, and defense cooperation. The partnership with Moscow also helps reduce Pyongyang's reliance on Beijing," said the report, highlighting the potential risks to U.S. interests stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine. The alliances between China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea could challenge U.S. military and economic capabilities.

