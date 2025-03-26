Business Economy

US Imposes Trade Restrictions On Dozens Of Entities With Eye On China

By AFP news
The United States added dozens of entities to a trade blacklist, in part to disrupt Beijing's artificial intelligence and advanced computing capabilities
The United States added dozens of entities to a trade blacklist, in part to disrupt Beijing's artificial intelligence and advanced computing capabilities AFP

The United States added dozens of entities to a trade blacklist Tuesday, its Commerce Department said, in part to disrupt Beijing's artificial intelligence and advanced computing capabilities.

The action affects 80 entities from countries including China, the United Arab Emirates and Iran, with the department citing their "activities contrary to US national security and foreign policy."

Those added to the "entity list" are restricted from obtaining US items and technologies without government authorization.

"We will not allow adversaries to exploit American technology to bolster their own militaries and threaten American lives," said US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

The entities targeted include 11 based in China and one in Taiwan, accused of engaging in the development of advanced AI, supercomputers and high-performance AI chips for China-based users "with close ties to the country's military-industrial complex."

They include the Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence and subsidiaries of IT giant Inspur Group.

Others were included for "contributions to unsafeguarded nuclear activities" or ballistic missile programs.

The aim is to prevent US technologies and goods from being misused for activities like high performance computing, hypersonic missiles and military aircraft training, said Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Jeffrey Kessler.

Two entities in Iran and China were also added to the list for seeking to procure US items for Iran's defense industry and drone programs, the Commerce Department said.

Beijing condemned the blacklisting of its firms, accusing Washington of "weaponizing" trade and technology in a "typical act of hegemonism".

"We urge the US side to stop generalizing the concept of national security... and stop abusing all kinds of sanctions lists to unreasonably suppress Chinese enterprises," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a daily news conference.

China would take "necessary measures" to defend its firms' rights, Guo added.

Several of the blacklisted companies did not respond to AFP's request for comment on Wednesday.

Tags
Us, Trade, China
Most Read
Las Cruces Police

3 Dead, 15 Injured Following Mass Shooting At Unsanctioned Car Show In New Mexico

Stokes
'Law & Order: SVU' Actor Murdered NYC Man Who Threw Him Out Of His Birthday Party
Hyundai has announced a new multi-billion-dollar investment in US manufacturing
Hyundai Announces New $21 Billion Investment In US Manufacturing
An image of the spiral caused by the SpaceX rocket taken in Sweden
SpaceX Rocket Fuel Makes Stunning Swirl In European Sky
President Donald Trump
ICE Nearing Deal With IRS To Get Addresses Of Suspected Undocumented Migrants: Report
Editor's Pick
The ProLift Rigging Company Answers the Question ‘What Makes a
Tech

The ProLift Rigging Company Answers the Question 'What Makes a Location Ideal to Build a Data Center?'

Jasmine Mooney
Immigration

Canadian Actress Detained By ICE Recalls Harrowing Weeks In Confinement

A researcher at Georgetown University in Washington has been arrested and threatened with expulsion
India

Indian Researcher Detained In US Over Alleged Hamas Ties

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner
U.S.

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner Steps Down Amid Privatization Debate