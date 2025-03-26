World

Houthis Say US Warplanes Carried Out 17 Strikes In Yemen

By AFP news
Washington has vowed to use overwhelming force until the Iran-backed Huthis stop firing on vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden
Houthi media in Yemen reported Wednesday at least 17 strikes in Saada and Amran, blaming the United States for the attacks.

The rebels' Ansarollah website said U.S. warplanes carried out "aggressive air raids... causing material damage to citizens' property", but gave no details of casualties.

Washington on March 15 announced a military offensive against the Iranian-backed Huthis, promising to use overwhelming force until the group stopped firing on vessels in the key shipping routes of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

That day saw a wave of U.S. air strikes that officials said killed senior Huthi leaders, and which the rebels' health ministry said killed 53 people.

Since then, Huthi-held parts of Yemen have witnessed near-daily attacks that the group has blamed on the United States, with the rebels announcing the targeting of US military ships and Israel.

The Huthis began targeting shipping vessels after the start of the Gaza war, claiming solidarity with Palestinians, but paused their campaign when a ceasefire took effect in Gaza in January.

Earlier this month, they threatened to renew attacks in the vital maritime trade route over Israel's aid blockade on the Palestinian territory, triggering the first US strikes on Yemen since President Donald Trump took office in January.

Last week, Trump threatened to annihilate the Huthis and warned Tehran against continuing to aid the group.

