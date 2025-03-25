World

Motorcyclist Killed By Giant Seoul Sinkhole

By AFP news
Rescue workers walk past a sinkhole outside a plant shop on a road in Seoul
Rescue workers walk past a sinkhole outside a plant shop on a road in Seoul AFP

One person has been killed after a massive sinkhole opened up in Seoul, the fire department said Tuesday, with harrowing video footage showing the moment his vehicle was swallowed by the hole.

The vast hole opened up at an intersection in the southeast of the South Korean capital during the evening rush hour around 6:30 pm on Monday.

Dashcam footage shared with AFP by a local lawmaker shows the hole appearing abruptly in the middle of a busy street, with a motorbike being swallowed up instantly as a car narrowly escapes the same fate, sliding into the hole before somehow bouncing out.

The fire department conducted a major search, with rescue workers wearing wetsuits and "digging with their hands" alongside a rescue dog, in a frantic 17-hour hunt for the motorcyclist.

However, on Tuesday "the missing person who is in his thirties, was discovered in cardiac arrest, approximately 50 meters from the centerline of the sinkhole," Kim Chang-seop, an official from the Gangdong Fire Station, told reporters.

"He was buried at a depth of approximately 90 centimeters (three feet) and was found intact, still wearing his helmet and motorcycle boots," said Kim, adding they "regret that we are unable to deliver better news."

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

The hole is now around 20 meters (66 feet) wide and 20 meters deep, the fire department said.

A handful of schools nearby closed on Tuesday citing safety concerns.

The cause of the sinkhole will be investigated, but the accident occurred at a site where extension work for a metro line was underway.

A Seoul city spokesperson told AFP it was clear the construction could have been one of "several possible contributing factors".

"There were several factors at play. Once the surrounding soil and debris are cleared, we will conduct a full investigation into the cause of the accident with a team of experts," the spokesperson said.

Sinkhole accidents are rare in South Korea, with fewer than 200 reported cases every year on average -- significantly less than the number recorded in neighboring Japan.

One person has been killed after a massive sinkhole opened up in Seoul, the fire department said, with harrowing video footage showing the moment his vehicle was swallowed by the hole
One person has been killed after a massive sinkhole opened up in Seoul, the fire department said, with harrowing video footage showing the moment his vehicle was swallowed by the hole AFP
A policeman stands guard behind cordons near a sinkhole on a six-way lane in Seoul
A policeman stands guard behind cordons near a sinkhole on a six-way lane in Seoul AFP
Tags
Seoul, South Korea
Most Read
Las Cruces Police

3 Dead, 15 Injured Following Mass Shooting At Unsanctioned Car Show In New Mexico

Stokes
'Law & Order: SVU' Actor Murdered NYC Man Who Threw Him Out Of His Birthday Party
Hyundai has announced a new multi-billion-dollar investment in US manufacturing
Hyundai Announces New $21 Billion Investment In US Manufacturing
President Donald Trump
ICE Nearing Deal With IRS To Get Addresses Of Suspected Undocumented Migrants: Report
US unemployment is low but experts warn highly-skilled federal workers returning to the labor market may have trouble finding new jobs
Trump And Musk's Federal Overhaul Could Open Doors For Foreign Espionage, Experts Warn
Editor's Pick
The ProLift Rigging Company Answers the Question ‘What Makes a
Tech

The ProLift Rigging Company Answers the Question 'What Makes a Location Ideal to Build a Data Center?'

Jasmine Mooney
Immigration

Canadian Actress Detained By ICE Recalls Harrowing Weeks In Confinement

A researcher at Georgetown University in Washington has been arrested and threatened with expulsion
India

Indian Researcher Detained In US Over Alleged Hamas Ties

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner
U.S.

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner Steps Down Amid Privatization Debate