WATCH: Trump Supporter Threatens Tesla Protestors With Taser

As protesters peacefully demonstrated against Elon Musk's role in the federal government outside a Berkeley (California) Tesla dealership, a Trump supporter pulled a taser on attendees -- only to be put in his place by a college professor.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Rick Fuze, was arrested at the scene after 66-year-old Susan Kegeles, a retired professor, subdued him.

Video footage captured the moment Fuze rode his electric bike into the crowd, playing loud music. He was confronted by protesters attempting to stop him from disrupting the peaceful demonstration.

Fuze then pulled out a stun gun and flashed it at Kegeles and another protestor. Undeterred, Kegeles grabbed Fuze by the hair, restraining him with the help of other protestors until police arrived.

"When he tried to hurt me I wasn't going to wait around," Kegeles told Berkeleyside.

Berkeley police arrested Fuze on suspicion of brandishing a weapon. He claimed self-defense, stating that he pulled out the stun gun only after someone grabbed his hair—a claim later disproved by video footage.

Authorities confirmed that while sparks were visible from the device, no one was actually tasered.

Fuze, who operates an e-bike repair shop in Berkeley and also goes by the name DJ Occult, accused protesters of being funded by Democratic super PACs—a claim for which there is no evidence. He insisted his presence was to show that "not everyone in Berkeley is against Elon Musk and Trump," and has videotaped himself "trolling" previous protests.

The protest was part of the growing #TeslaTakedown movement, which has drawn weekly demonstrations against Musk's involvement in the Trump administration's controversial government downsizing efforts. While most protests have remained peaceful, tensions have risen in recent weeks, with reports of vandalism and confrontations.

Originally published on Latin Times