Entertainment

Snoop Dogg's Bold Comment On Tiger Woods' Romance Post Sends Social Media Into Frenzy

By
Tiger Woods & Vanessa Trump
Tiger Woods & Vanessa Trump Enstarz

Tiger Woods officially revealed his relationship with Vanessa Trump through a personal Instagram post on Sunday night. In the post, Woods shared two images of the pair together and captioned it, "love is in the air." This comes just over a week after DailyMail.com initially reported on their romance. Both Woods, 49, and Trump, 47, are Florida residents, and the couple has been romantically linked since Thanksgiving.

Ivanka Trump, sister of Vanessa's former husband Donald Trump Jr., expressed her support for the couple by commenting on the post: "So happy for you both" along with a series of heart emojis. However, attention quickly shifted when rapper Snoop Dogg left an unexpected comment: "Check ya d m" accompanied by golf and tiger emojis. This curious message led to puzzled reactions online, including one fan writing, "snoop! What you doin here?!"

Snoop Dogg's comment
Snoop Dogg's comment Enstarz

The rapper's comment sparked playful replies from others. One follower said, "snoop wants in on this." Another joked, "Wild when snoop has to ask you to check your DMs," and a third chimed in with, "even snoop gets left unread." Snoop Dogg has been acquainted with Woods for years, dating back to at least 2004 when the two were photographed together.

According to DailyMail.com, the couple's relationship has been quietly progressing in the affluent Palm Beach area, where they live about 20 minutes apart. They were recently seen at a golf event together, adding to speculation that was later confirmed by multiple sources.

Tiger Woods & Vanessa Trump
Tiger Woods & Vanessa Trump Enstarz

Woods has stayed out of the limelight regarding his love life since ending things with Erica Herman in 2022. His past relationships have included prominent figures such as Lindsey Vonn and Kristin Smith. However, his most well-known relationship was with Elin Nordegren, which ended in divorce after a highly public scandal in 2010.

Trump was previously married to Donald Trump Jr. for 13 years, and they share five children. Woods was seen with their eldest daughter, Kai, during the Genesis Invitational, further highlighting the connection between the golfer and his new partner.

Originally published on Enstarz

Tags
Snoop dogg, Tiger woods
© 2025 Enstarz.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Las Cruces Police

3 Dead, 15 Injured Following Mass Shooting At Unsanctioned Car Show In New Mexico

Stokes
'Law & Order: SVU' Actor Murdered NYC Man Who Threw Him Out Of His Birthday Party
Hyundai has announced a new multi-billion-dollar investment in US manufacturing
Hyundai Announces New $21 Billion Investment In US Manufacturing
President Donald Trump
ICE Nearing Deal With IRS To Get Addresses Of Suspected Undocumented Migrants: Report
US unemployment is low but experts warn highly-skilled federal workers returning to the labor market may have trouble finding new jobs
Trump And Musk's Federal Overhaul Could Open Doors For Foreign Espionage, Experts Warn
Editor's Pick
The ProLift Rigging Company Answers the Question ‘What Makes a
Tech

The ProLift Rigging Company Answers the Question 'What Makes a Location Ideal to Build a Data Center?'

Jasmine Mooney
Immigration

Canadian Actress Detained By ICE Recalls Harrowing Weeks In Confinement

A researcher at Georgetown University in Washington has been arrested and threatened with expulsion
India

Indian Researcher Detained In US Over Alleged Hamas Ties

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner
U.S.

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner Steps Down Amid Privatization Debate