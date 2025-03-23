'Law & Order: SVU' Actor Murdered NYC Man Who Threw Him Out Of His Birthday Party

"Boardwalk Empire" actor Isaiah Stokes was sentenced this week to 25 years for murdering a man who threw Stokes out of his birthday party.

Stokes, whose acting credits also include "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," was previously convicted in the February 7, 2021 murder of Tyrone Jones in New York.

According to prosecutors, Stokes stalked Jones for more than a week. Eventually, Stokes ambushed Jones while he sat in his Jeep Cherokee, firing 11 shots.

"Isaiah Stokes, embarrassed and upset that he was thrown out of a birthday party in October 2020, sought revenge on Tyrone Jones," prosecutors said. "Months later, the defendant attached a GPS tracking device to his victim's vehicle and stalked Jones for more than a week. Stokes tracked Jones down to Linden Boulevard and fired 11 times into Jones' vehicle, striking the man in his head and chest."

Stokes, 45, was found guilty of murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree following a two-week jury trial.

Jones, 37, met Stokes at his birthday party at a Club in Queens. Prosecutors said there was an altercation between Jones and Stokes related to Stoke's "inappropriate behavior toward female party guests," prosecutors said.

Jones told Stokes to leave, but he refused, leading to a physical altercation with other partygoers, which resulted in Stokes being injured.

