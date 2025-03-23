Sports

Ex-Yankees Star Brett Gardner's Son Dies At 14 While On Vacation

By
Brett Gardner
Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees runs to first during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 21, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Miller Gardner, the 14-year-old son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, has died, the Gardner family confirmed in a statement released Sunday.

"With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st," the statement from Brett and Jessica Gardner read.

Miller was remembered as a beloved son and brother, with his family struggling to grasp the loss. "He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day," the Gardners shared, expressing their sorrow over his untimely death.

The New York Yankees organization also expressed its deep grief following the announcement.

"Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn't just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years -- so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller. We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter, and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature," the Yankees said in their statement.

"Our love for the Gardner family is unconditional and absolute, and we will offer our enduring support while understanding their desire for privacy at this time. May Miller rest in peace."

In a notable moment from last fall, Miller was seen on a highlight reel running in a touchdown while playing football for a South Carolina school, wearing No. 11 — the same number his father wore during his time with the Yankees.

Brett Gardner, who played 14 seasons in Major League Baseball, spent his entire career with the Yankees and was part of their 2009 World Series championship team. He retired after the 2021 season and has since been away from the game.

The family was on vacation when Miller fell ill, though the details of their destination remain unclear. The Yankees and their fans are mourning alongside the Gardners, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Tags
Brett gardner
© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
An Israeli shell hits farmland near the south Lebanon village of Yohmor as defence chiefs threaten a severe response to renewed rocket fire from Lebanon.

Israel Reports Rocket Fire From Lebanon, Warns Of Severe Response

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the latest weapons test
Kim Jong Un Reaffirms Support For Russia In Meeting With Top Kremlin Official
prison california
San Diego Prison Inmates Sentenced For Gang-Motivated Stabbing Linked To Mexican Mafia 'Shot Caller'
Las Cruces Police
3 Dead, 15 Injured Following Mass Shooting At Unsanctioned Car Show In New Mexico
ICE Holds Immigrants At Adelanto Detention Facility
ICE Accuses Colorado Officials Of 'Declining' To Help Track Escaped Migrants
Editor's Pick
The ProLift Rigging Company Answers the Question ‘What Makes a
Tech

The ProLift Rigging Company Answers The Question 'What Makes A Location Ideal To Build A Data Center?'

Jasmine Mooney
Immigration

Canadian Actress Detained By ICE Recalls Harrowing Weeks In Confinement

A researcher at Georgetown University in Washington has been arrested and threatened with expulsion
India

Indian Researcher Detained In US Over Alleged Hamas Ties

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner
U.S.

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner Steps Down Amid Privatization Debate