Ex-Yankees Star Brett Gardner's Son Dies At 14 While On Vacation

Miller Gardner, the 14-year-old son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, has died, the Gardner family confirmed in a statement released Sunday.

"With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st," the statement from Brett and Jessica Gardner read.

Miller was remembered as a beloved son and brother, with his family struggling to grasp the loss. "He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day," the Gardners shared, expressing their sorrow over his untimely death.

The New York Yankees organization also expressed its deep grief following the announcement.

"Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn't just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years -- so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller. We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter, and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature," the Yankees said in their statement.

"Our love for the Gardner family is unconditional and absolute, and we will offer our enduring support while understanding their desire for privacy at this time. May Miller rest in peace."

In a notable moment from last fall, Miller was seen on a highlight reel running in a touchdown while playing football for a South Carolina school, wearing No. 11 — the same number his father wore during his time with the Yankees.

Brett Gardner, who played 14 seasons in Major League Baseball, spent his entire career with the Yankees and was part of their 2009 World Series championship team. He retired after the 2021 season and has since been away from the game.

The family was on vacation when Miller fell ill, though the details of their destination remain unclear. The Yankees and their fans are mourning alongside the Gardners, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time.