3 Dead, 15 Injured Following Mass Shooting At Unsanctioned Car Show In New Mexico

A mass shooting at a car show in Las Cruces, New Mexico, has left three people dead and 15 injured, according to law enforcement.

The shooting occurred at Young Park on Friday night. Attendees of an unsanctioned car show called the police a little after 10 pm to report gunshots and victims, reported K Fox 14.

A dispute between two rival groups occurred near the parking lot of Young Park located at 850 S. Walnut St, devolving into gunfire. Multiple individuals from the two groups brought weapons to the park, and began shooting manically.

Police shared that the deceased victims include a 19-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy. However, law enforcement is yet to release their names. The other victims of the shooting range from 16 years old to 36 years old.

Police recovered 40-60 bullet casings from the scene. Handgun casings were recovered from various locations in the park, but no rifle casings were located.

"This is a huge crime scene with lots of moving parts," said Las Cruces police chief Jeremy Story.

"This horrendous, senseless act is a stark reminder of the blatant disregard the people of New Mexico have for the rule of law and order," Story said. "It's also a reminder of the utter lack of fear of accountability in New Mexico. As angry as I am right now, this news conference will not be political. There will come a time to talk about the failures that led to this tragedy and so many others. Now is not that time."

Las Cruces Mayor Eric Enriquez expressed his condolences to the families of the casualties.

"We need to stand strong. Come together. Help us to heal," the mayor said.

"As with all acts of gun violence in our city and beyond, my heart is broken for the victims and families impacted. This was a heinous act of violence that will leave our city mourning," wrote mayor pro tem and city councilor for District 4 Johana Bencomo to social media.

