World

Pope To Make First Public Appearance Sunday Since Hospitalization

By Gildas LE ROUX
The pope has missed reading the Angelus prayers for five straight weeks
The pope has missed reading the Angelus prayers for five straight weeks AFP

Pope Francis will make his first public appearance on Sunday with a blessing and a wave from Rome's Gemelli hospital where he was admitted on Feb. 14 with breathing problems.

The 88-year-old pontiff has been battling pneumonia in both lungs after being hospitalized.

"Pope Francis intends to wave and offer a blessing from the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome after Angelus prayers," The Vatican said Saturday.

The pope has missed the Angelus prayers for five straight weeks for the first time since his election in March 2013.

The Angelus prayers are normally recited by the pope at midday (1100 GMT) every Sunday.

The pope has made public appearances from the Gemelli hospital earlier -- on July 11, 2021, he recited the Angelus prayer from his balcony on the 10th floor of the hospital following colon surgery.

The current hospitalization is the longest in Francis's papacy and has raised questions over who might lead the busy schedule of religious events leading up to Easter, the holiest period in the Christian calendar.

The Vatican's press office on Wednesday said that no definite decisions had been taken yet in that regard.

The Vatican also said Wednesday that Francis had suspended the use of an oxygen mask, adding that his clinical condition was "improving".

For most of the pope's hospital stay, including critical stages, the Vatican was publishing daily bulletins on the health of Francis, who had part of one lung removed as a young man.

Despite Francis's improvement, speculation abounds that he could step down due to his fragility, following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Benedict XVI.

On Monday, Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin told reporters that he had noted an improvement in Francis' health during a visit.

But asked whether the conversation had turned to the pope's resignation, he replied: "No, no, no, absolutely not."

Catholics and others worldwide have been praying for his speedy recovery. Many have been leaving flowers, candles, and notes for Francis outside the Gemelli hospital.

Tags
Pope, Pope Francis
Most Read
Airlines Disruption_12102024_1

Pilot Dragged 'Constipated' Passenger Off Airplane Toilet For Holding Up Line: Lawsuit

UGA
ICE To Deport Brothers Of Laken Riley's Killer Following Fraud Convictions
An Israeli shell hits farmland near the south Lebanon village of Yohmor as defence chiefs threaten a severe response to renewed rocket fire from Lebanon.
Israel Reports Rocket Fire From Lebanon, Warns Of Severe Response
South Atlantic Ocean
Giant Sea Spider Found During Remote South Atlantic Expedition
Latea Hentz
Indiana Mom Broke 8th Grader's Nose During Confrontation About Him Bullying Her Son: Police
Editor's Pick
The ProLift Rigging Company Answers the Question ‘What Makes a
Tech

The ProLift Rigging Company Answers the Question 'What Makes a Location Ideal to Build a Data Center?'

Jasmine Mooney
Immigration

Canadian Actress Detained By ICE Recalls Harrowing Weeks In Confinement

A researcher at Georgetown University in Washington has been arrested and threatened with expulsion
India

Indian Researcher Detained In US Over Alleged Hamas Ties

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner
U.S.

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner Steps Down Amid Privatization Debate