Boxing Legend George Foreman Dies At 76

George Foreman, the two-time world heavyweight boxing champion and Olympic gold medalist best known for his historic rivalry with Muhammad Ali in the Rumble in the Jungle, died on Friday at the age of 76. His death was confirmed in a statement on a verified social media account dedicated to Foreman.

"Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr., who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025, surrounded by loved ones," the Instagram post read. "A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great-grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.

"A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two-time heavyweight champion of the world, he was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name—for his family.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own."

Foreman, one of the hardest-hitting punchers in boxing history, won Olympic gold in 1968 in his 25th amateur fight. He later captured the heavyweight title twice, first in 1973 with a dominant victory over Joe Frazier. However, his most famous bout came in 1974 against Ali in Kinshasa, Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo), where Ali's legendary rope-a-dope strategy led to Foreman's defeat.

Foreman became a successful entrepreneur outside the ring, notably with the George Foreman Lean Mean Fat-Reducing Grilling Machine, which debuted in 1994 and sold over 100 million units worldwide.

His gold medal victory at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City marked the beginning of his professional career, but his post-fight celebration also made headlines. Foreman waved a small American flag around the stadium—an act that stood in contrast to the Black Power salute given by U.S. teammates Tommie Smith and John Carlos days earlier.

"When I walked into the Olympic Village, I saw a couple of athletes who looked like me. I went to speak to them, but they couldn't speak English. For the first time, I realized that the only thing that could identify us was our nation's colors," Foreman recalled in an interview with The Undefeated.

"I waved the flag so they knew I was American. Everyone started applauding, so I waved it higher. That is the only reason I had that flag. If I had to do it all over again, I would have had two flags in my pocket."

Despite facing backlash upon returning to the U.S., he stood by his decision. "A guy I thought was a friend walked up, looked me in the face, and said, 'How could you do what you did when the brothers [Smith and Carlos] were doing their thing?' It ... broke ... my ... heart. I didn't expect that."

Foreman turned professional and won his first 37 fights before facing world heavyweight champion Joe Frazier in Kingston, Jamaica, in January 1973, where he captured his first title dominantly.

Foreman's impact on boxing and beyond will be remembered as he leaves behind a lasting legacy as both a champion and an inspiration.