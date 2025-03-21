U.S. Crime & Justice

San Diego Prison Inmates Sentenced For Gang-Motivated Stabbing Linked To Mexican Mafia 'Shot Caller'

By
prison california
Image for illustrative purposes only. Latin Times

Two inmates were sentenced this week for violently attacking a fellow prisoner at a federal jail in downtown San Diego, reportedly under orders from a Mexican Mafia gang leader.

Jonathan Barba received 51 months in federal prison, and Abraham Gomez-Rodriguez, 37, for their roles in the assault. According to court documents, the incident occurred on March 27, 2024, at the Metropolitan Correction Center.

Barba approached the victim from behind and repeatedly stabbed him with a metal shank, while Gomez-Rodriguez restrained the victim to prevent him from escaping or defending himself. When the victim finally broke free and ran, Gomez-Rodriguez chased and struck him several more times.

The victim suffered stab wounds to his abdomen, neck, head, and dangerously close to his eye, requiring hospitalization.

Both Barba and Gomez-Rodriguez admitted afterward that they carried out the attack to please another inmate named "Alex," a "shot caller" within the Mexican Mafia, per Acting U.S. Attorney Andrew Haden.

Barba, 32, from Victorville, has prior convictions involving domestic violence and drug trafficking. Gomez-Rodriguez, 26, from Imperial Beach, was previously convicted for drug distribution.

Haden emphasized, "Violence has no place in our correctional facilities. We'll use every legal tool we have to keep inmates safe and hold offenders accountable."

Acting FBI Special Agent in Charge Houtan Moshrefi praised the FBI San Diego Violent Crime Task Force and MCC Special Investigations Unit for their swift investigation, saying, "We'll continue working closely with our partners to protect the integrity of our correctional institutions."

According to CalMatters, a nonpartisan and nonprofit news outlet, the number of people dying in California jails has increased over the last ten years, despite a notable decrease in imprisonment rates.

San Diego County has one of the highest jail death rates in California. From 2006 through 2020, 185 people died in San Diego county jails. In 2021, the county's jail system reached a record high of 18 deaths.

Additionally, in recent years, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) introduced a policy that places inmates from different rival gangs in the same housing and yard areas to encourage rehabilitation and reduce segregation. Criminal justice advocates cited an uptick in violence following the policy change, arguing that it endangers inmates by forcing them into potentially hostile environments without adequate safeguards.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
California, Stabbing

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Airlines Disruption_12102024_1

Pilot Dragged 'Constipated' Passenger Off Airplane Toilet For Holding Up Line: Lawsuit

UGA
ICE To Deport Brothers Of Laken Riley's Killer Following Fraud Convictions
Latea Hentz
Indiana Mom Broke 8th Grader's Nose During Confrontation About Him Bullying Her Son: Police
Houthi
Israel Intercepts Houthi Missile As US Intensifies Strikes In Yemen
Tens of thousands of federal employees have been fired since Donald Trump re-took the White House
Trump Admin Reinstating 25,000 Fired Federal Workers – Which Agencies Are Bringing Them Back?
Editor's Pick
Sunita Williams
Politics

Elon Musk Accuses Biden Of Blocking SpaceX Help For Sunita Williams, Citing 'Political Reasons'

Protesters at Columbia University demand the release of student activist Mahmoud Khalil
Education

Trump Treatment Of Columbia Puts US Universities On Edge

A Death Row inmate in Louisiana has appealed to the US Supreme Court to halt his execution by nitrogen gas on the grounds he would not be able to practice his religion -- via Buddhist meditative breathing -- as his life is taken
Crime & Justice

US To Execute Four Death Row Inmates This Week

Maximo Napa was shocked but in good physical condition after being rescued, an official with Peru's navy said
World

Peruvian Fisherman Saved After Three Months Stranded At Sea