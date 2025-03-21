ICE Accuses Colorado Officials Of 'Declining' To Help Track Escaped Migrants

Two migrants who escaped from a detention facility in Aurora, Colorado, remain on the run, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is accusing local authorities of refusing to assist in the search.

Joel Jose Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 32, and Geilond Vido-Romero, 24, were last seen at the Denver Contract Detention Facility on Tuesday afternoon. Hours later, staff discovered they were missing after an emergency headcount. According to ICE, the facility lost power around 9:30 p.m., and the two men may have managed to escape through a back door leading to a soccer field.

These are the two illegal aliens that are at large after escaping from an ICE detention facility in Aurora, CO. Denver police would not help ICE recapture them. pic.twitter.com/jr6nr88wXC — Mark (@MarkNassiveraFL) March 20, 2025

ICE claims it immediately alerted local law enforcement but did not get the help requested. Aurora police and other agencies, however, say they were either not contacted right away or received limited information.

The Aurora Police Department told Fox News Digital that officers didn't receive a report until 2:30 a.m. Wednesday—two hours after the men were confirmed missing and five hours after the power outage. Police said they will assist with the arrests if the men are confirmed to be in Aurora.

Meanwhile, the Adams County and Arapahoe County sheriff's offices told FOX 31 Denver they were never asked to help ICE locate the escapees. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation also stated it had not been contacted by federal authorities.

As of Thursday morning, the two men remained at large, and ICE says the search is ongoing.

Originally published on Latin Times