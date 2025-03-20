Louisiana Woman's Death Initially Ruled Suicide Despite Being Shot In Head 3 Times

A Louisiana woman's death was initially ruled a suicide despite the fact that she was shot in the head three times with two different guns.

In April 2023, 35-year-old Brittany Guillory Fontenot was found dead in her Ville Platte home by her husband, Ray Charles Fontenot Jr., KLFY reported.

Law enforcement officials initially determined her cause of death to be suicide, a ruling that immediately raised suspicions among her family. Their doubts were fueled by the revelation that Brittany had been shot three times in the head with two different firearms, making suicide an improbable conclusion.

After months of pressure from Brittany's family and further investigation, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office, assisted by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested Ray Charles Fontenot Jr. for second-degree murder.

He was booked into an Evangeline Parish jail, with bond set at $2 million. Officials have not yet disclosed what new evidence led to the reversal of the initial ruling or what role Ray Fontenot allegedly played in his wife's death.

