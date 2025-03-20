Tesla Recalls Nearly All Cybertrucks In US Over Exterior Panel Issue

Tesla announced on Thursday that it is recalling more than 46,000 Cybertrucks in the United States due to an issue with an exterior panel that could detach while driving.

The recall, which applies to vehicles manufactured from November 2023 through Feb. 27, 2024, marks the latest setback for the electric automaker's highly anticipated pickup truck.

The recall comes at a challenging time for Tesla, whose stock has dropped nearly 50% this year amid increasing competition, an aging product lineup, and backlash against CEO Elon Musk's controversial role in federal budget cuts under the Trump administration.

According to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla is addressing the risk that a stainless-steel exterior trim panel could detach from the vehicle, creating a road hazard and increasing the chance of a crash.

To resolve the issue, Tesla's service centers will replace the rail panel assembly with a new one that meets durability testing requirements.

On Feb. 21, NHTSA notified Tesla of a vehicle owner's complaint about a rail panel detaching. Tesla stated that a detached panel might cause a noticeable noise inside the cabin or that customers could visibly see the panel becoming loose or separating from the vehicle.

Tesla confirmed that it has received 151 warranty claims potentially related to the defect, but said there have been no reported collisions or injuries linked to the issue.

While Tesla does not disclose Cybertruck-specific sales figures, the recall is believed to affect the vast majority of Cybertrucks currently on the road, based on analyst estimates.

The recall follows signs of weakening demand for the Cybertruck late last year, after repeated production delays. Tesla shares fell 1.4% in premarket trading following the announcement.

Tesla's stock initially saw gains after the 2024 U.S. election, as investors viewed Musk's relationship with President Donald Trump favorably. However, the company's shares have since dropped nearly 42% this year. Analysts have pointed to a shift in sentiment toward Tesla, as existing customers and potential buyers react to the brand with protests at Tesla stores and calls for sales boycotts.

Tesla has been responsible for a significant number of U.S. vehicle recalls. In 2024, the company led all automakers in recalls, accounting for 5.1 million call-backs, according to recall management firm BizzyCar.

However, many of Tesla's past recall issues have been resolved through over-the-air software updates, rather than physical repairs.