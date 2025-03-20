Man Dies From Rare Infection After Dog Licks Wound; Coroner Issues Warning

A 49-year-old man from Ireland, described by relatives as "fit as a fiddle," tragically died from a rare infection that caused multiorgan failure and sepsis.

Although the cause of the infection was initially unclear, a recent coroner's report revealed that it was likely contracted from his pet dog licking an open wound, with the dog's saliva being the source of the infection.

Craig Jones from Dublin began feeling unwell and even started hallucinating a few days before being rushed to the hospital with suspicions of sepsis. His body had turned purple and cold, and had experienced vomiting, and diarrhea.

Within hours of arriving at the hospital on December 20, 2022, he suffered six cardiac arrests. Despite being placed on life support, his condition rapidly deteriorated, and died from sepsis, as reported by The Journal.

At the time of his death, Jones was receiving daily injections for psoriasis, which could have suppressed his immune system. Although routine tests at the hospital failed to identify the infection causing his sepsis, further analysis revealed that it was an infection typically associated with pet bites. However, the family confirmed that Jones had not been bitten by his dog.

Eoghan O'Neill, a microbiologist at Connolly Hospital in Dublin, explained during the inquest that while the infection Jones contracted was extremely rare, it could occur when pet saliva comes into contact with broken skin. In Jones's case, his open wounds from psoriasis created an entry point for the bacteria.

Although the condition affects only 0.5-1 person per million, it can progress rapidly once it enters the bloodstream, with a mortality rate of 33%, according to O'Neill.

Adding more complexity, Jones had previously undergone spleen removal, a procedure that left him with a weakened immune defense. The spleen plays a vital role in filtering out harmful bacteria, and its absence left him more susceptible to infections. On top of that, the medications he was taking to manage his psoriasis could have suppressed his immune system even further.

While presenting the case in court, Coroner Cróna Gallagher stated that she would issue general advice for people to practice good hygiene around pets, especially if they have cuts or broken skin.

Originally published on Medical Daily