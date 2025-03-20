Israel Intercepts Houthi Missile As US Intensifies Strikes In Yemen

Israel's military intercepted a missile launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels early Thursday, marking the second such attack on Israel since the collapse of the Gaza ceasefire. The attack came as the United States ramped up airstrikes against the Iran-backed militant group.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the missile, stating it was fired in support of Palestinians and in retaliation for Israel's renewed bombardment of Gaza, which has killed nearly 500 people since the ceasefire broke down on Tuesday. Sirens were heard in multiple areas of Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, according to Israeli authorities.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the missile was intercepted before reaching Israeli territory. No injuries were reported, Israel's emergency services said. The Houthis claimed their missile was aimed at Ben Gurion International Airport, Israel's main aviation hub near Tel Aviv. The group also asserted that it had targeted the aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and other U.S. warships in the Red Sea with ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones.

The missile launch followed fresh U.S. airstrikes on Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, from Wednesday into early Thursday. President Donald Trump issued a warning on his Truth Social platform, stating that the Houthis "will be completely annihilated."

The Houthis, whose attacks on Red Sea shipping have significantly disrupted global trade since late 2023, said they would continue striking U.S. and Israeli interests until the conflict in Gaza ends. They had previously paused such attacks during the temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in January.

Since Trump ordered intensified military action against the Houthis last week, dozens of people have reportedly been killed in Yemen. On Wednesday, U.S. strikes on Sanaa injured seven women and two children in a residential neighborhood, according to the Houthi-run health ministry. The Houthis also reported strikes on the western province of Al-Jawf on Wednesday, as well as in Hodeidah and Saada early Thursday.

Video from Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV showed civil defense teams extinguishing fires, damaged buildings and vehicles, and children with bloodstained clothes. While the U.S. Central Command did not specify the exact locations of its targets, it confirmed Wednesday that American forces "continue 24/7 operations against the Iran-backed Houthis."

Over the weekend, U.S. strikes killed at least 53 people and wounded nearly 100 others in Yemen, including women and children, according to Al-Masirah TV.

Israel's renewed war against Iran-backed Hamas in Gaza has further escalated tensions across the Middle East, raising concerns of a broader regional conflict.

As U.S. strikes continued, Trump issued a warning to Iran, demanding an immediate halt to military aid for the Houthis. "Tremendous damage has been inflicted upon the Houthi barbarians, and watch how it will get progressively worse," he said.

Meanwhile, Israel has escalated its military operations in Gaza. On Wednesday, the Israeli military announced a "targeted" ground offensive, partially recapturing a key area in the territory, following an aerial bombardment that shattered the fragile two-month-old ceasefire with Hamas.

The operation has expanded Israeli control further into the Netzarim Corridor, a critical strip of land that effectively divides Gaza into northern and southern sections.

Tuesday's Israeli airstrikes killed more than 400 people, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, making it one of the deadliest days of the war. Since then, additional airstrikes have claimed dozens more lives across the enclave.

The Civil Defense in Gaza has warned of an imminent famine, as Israel's blockade of humanitarian aid—now approaching three weeks—worsens conditions for hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians.