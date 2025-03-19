Trump Admin Reinstating 25,000 Fired Federal Workers – Which Agencies Are Bringing Them Back?

The Trump administration, for the first time, has confirmed that nearly 25,000 newly hired federal workers were fired as part of a workforce reduction in recent months. This revelation, made through court filings, comes after a judge ruled that these terminations were likely illegal. Efforts are now underway to reinstate these workers.

The filings, submitted Monday in Baltimore, Maryland, showed that 18 federal agencies terminated probationary employees. Following a ruling by U.S. District Judge James Bredar, steps are being taken to restore their positions, Reuters reported.

The court filings are an acknowledgment of the mass firings, which had been widely reported but not officially detailed till now.

Judge Bredar ruled on March 13 that the dismissals were likely illegal and ordered the affected workers to be reinstated. He noted in the Tuesday order that agencies "have made meaningful progress toward compliance" with his ruling, while instructing them to update him on the reinstatement progress and expected "substantial compliance."

Court Rules Firing Process As Illegal

The ruling, however, did not prevent agencies from firing workers, but raised concerns about how the mass layoffs were carried out. The court stated that agencies should have adhered to proper procedures for handling such large-scale terminations.

While workers will not immediately return to their jobs, many will be placed on administrative leave at several agencies, including the Department of Education and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Former probationary employees from agencies such as the Departments of Agriculture, Health and Human Services, the IRS, and the General Services Administration (GSA) have received emails informing them of their reinstatement, with full pay, although they are on administrative leave.

One worker reinstated at the GSA, which manages government real estate, expressed that while they were back on pay and benefits, they still anticipated being fired in the long run, viewing the reinstatement as a temporary reprieve.

"My family has health insurance and gives me a little bit of runway to find what's next," he said.

The Trump administration has appealed Judge Bredar's decision, seeking a pause on the ruling. A hearing is scheduled for March 26 to determine if the reinstatements will continue as the case moves forward.

Additionally, a separate federal judge in San Francisco ordered the reinstatement of probationary workers at six agencies, including the Department of Defense. The Trump administration has also appealed this ruling.

Reinstatement Breakdown Across Agencies

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

A total of 419 probationary employees were dismissed, but all received notifications that their terminations were reversed. Most of these workers have returned to their positions on paid administrative leave, reported CBS.

Department of Energy

About 555 employees were let go, and by March 17, 319 had their terminations rescinded and were placed on retroactive administrative leave. The rest of the affected workers were reinstated shortly thereafter.

Department of Commerce

At least 791 probationary workers were fired, with 27 reinstated for operational needs. The remaining 764 received notifications of their reinstatement.

Department of Health and Human Services

All 3,248 dismissed probationary employees were reinstated, with notices sent via email or letter.

Department of Homeland Security

At least 313 employees were fired. Reinstatement efforts are underway, with one worker declining the offer and another being placed in a different department. One worker is rejoining under a deferred resignation program.

Department of Transportation

At least 775 probationary workers were fired, but all have since been informed that their terminations were rescinded.

Department of Education

About 65 probationary employees were terminated, but all have been reinstated and placed on paid administrative leave.

Department of Housing and Urban Development

At least 312 workers were fired. 13 have been fully reinstated, and reinstatement actions for the remaining workers are in progress, according to HUD's declaration.

Department of the Interior

About 1,712 employees were let go. Around 90% of those fired have been rehired, with exclusions for a few workers under the court's temporary restraining order.

Department of Labor

About 170 employees were dismissed, but all have been reinstated after termination notices were canceled.

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

About 117 workers were terminated, and all have been reinstated and placed on administrative leave.

Small Business Administration

About 304 employees were fired. Six workers were reinstated earlier in February, and the remaining 298 received notifications that their terminations were reversed.

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

About 156 probationary workers were fired, but all have been reinstated.

U.S. Agency for International Development

About 270 employees were let go, but all received notifications that their terminations were rescinded and they are now on administrative leave.

General Services Administration

About 366 employees were dismissed, but all have been rehired, with two workers opting not to return.

Treasury Department

At least 7,613 workers were fired. Notifications of reinstatement were sent to various divisions, including 6,387 IRS employees and 48 workers from the Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

Department of Agriculture

About 5,714 workers were fired, but were all reinstated by March 12 following proceedings before the Merit Systems Protection Board.

Department of Veterans Affairs

About 1,683 workers were fired, but all have been reinstated.

