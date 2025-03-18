Ohio Man Forced 10-Year-Old To Make 'Bed' For Mom He Just Killed In 'Most Horrific Murder'

An Ohio man was sentenced to 39 years to life in prison for strangling a woman and then creating a "bed" for her to rot in, shocking the judge presiding over his case.

Kandawaswika Kahari pleaded guilty in December to murdering 46-year-old Susan Ramberg. After the murder, Kahari forced Ramberg's 10-year-old son to help him create what the boy described as a "bed" in the trunk of a car. Ramberg's body was left to rot there, and the boy was left alone at the residence with the body, ABC-6 reported.

The boy told police that in the intervening weeks between the murder and when the body was found by authorities, Kahari would drop by to check on him and bring him food, ABC-6 reported.

"He should never have to hug his dead mother, put her in the car with her murderer. He should never have to play dead while laying in his own blood so his mother's murderer will stop kicking him," Ramberg's relatives told the court during sentencing according to ABC-6. "He should never have been left alone in a house for 3 weeks where he knows his mother's body is in the garage. He should never have to live in fear, wondering if and when he would be fed by a man who tried to kill him."

Kahari strangled Ramberg in her home sometime around Feb. 16, WBNS-10 reported. Kahari pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, felonious assault and gross abuse of a corpse. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors did not seek the maximum penalty of life without parole.

According to ABC-6, the judge in the case described it as "one of the most horrific murders that I've encountered while on the bench."

