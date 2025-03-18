World India

Indefinite Curfew Imposed In Indian City After Sectarian Clashes Over Aurangzeb's Tomb

A firefighter stands near the burning vehicles set on fire following clashes at the Chitnavis Park Square area, in Nagpur on March 17, 2025. AFP via Getty Images

An indefinite curfew was imposed in parts of a western Indian city on Tuesday, a day after sectarian clashes erupted over a contentious demand to demolish the tomb of 17th-century Muslim Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

The violence broke out on Monday in the city of Nagpur during a protest led by Hindu nationalist groups who called for the demolition of Aurangzeb's tomb, which lies in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad), around 310 miles from Nagpur.

Maharashtra lawmaker Chandrashekhar Bawankule confirmed that at least 34 police officers and five other individuals were injured in the clashes. Several houses and vehicles were also damaged in the violence. Senior police officer Ravinder Singal added that at least 50 people have been arrested so far in connection with the unrest, local media reported.

Maharashtra's top elected official, Devendra Fadnavis, stated that the violence began after "rumors were spread that things containing religious content were burnt" by protesters, referring to the Quran.

The dispute over Aurangzeb's tomb is part of a broader tension surrounding the Mughal ruler, who remains a controversial figure among India's Hindu nationalists. Accusations of religious persecution during his reign in the 17th century have fueled animosity towards him, although some historians argue that such accounts are exaggerated.

Tensions between Hindus and Muslims in India have intensified under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule, with growing criticism of Aurangzeb's legacy. Modi has previously referred to the Mughal ruler in his speeches, accusing him of persecuting Hindus. These remarks have stoked anxiety within India's Muslim minority, which has increasingly become the target of violence from Hindu nationalist groups emboldened by the government's silence on such attacks.

The debate surrounding Aurangzeb has escalated following the release of the Bollywood movie "Chhaava," an action film about a Hindu warrior who fought against the Mughal emperor. Critics argue that the film feeds into divisive narratives that could further inflame religious tensions in India.

While religious tensions between India's Hindu majority and Muslim minority have existed for years, rights groups claim that attacks on Muslims have become more brazen under Modi's leadership. They also accuse his government of implementing discriminatory policies against Muslims, a claim denied by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Hindu extremists have increasingly targeted Muslim places of worship across India, asserting that many mosques are built on the ruins of temples. Legal disputes over the ownership of several prominent mosques are currently ongoing in courts.

A significant milestone in this ongoing religious discourse occurred last year when Modi fulfilled a long-standing demand from Hindu nationalists and millions of Hindus by inaugurating a controversial temple at the site of the razed Babri Mosque in Ayodhya. The mosque was demolished in 1992 by Hindu mobs who believed the site marked the birthplace of the Hindu deity Ram.

