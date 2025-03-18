Timothée Chalamet's Sister's Latest Post Sparks Speculation About Her Thoughts On Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet's sister, Pauline Chalamet, is reportedly not a big fan of his extremely exposed romance with Kylie Jenner or the money symbol she represents.

The actress recently made headlines after posting on social media about the dangers of the extreme wealth gap. Many thought she was taking a subtle jab at Kylie.

Pauline has shared a New York Times article written by columnist Nicholas Kristof and told followers they should all read it.

The 33-year-old star shared in her Instagram Stories, via the Daily Mail, "New York Times, liberal bias, yes yes yes I get it. But this one by @nickkristof is worth the read. It's about empathy and humanity."

She later elaborated on the post with a direct message on the US economic disparity.

"Our maternal mortality rate is embarrassing, our way of shopping and eating food completely out of season makes no sense, we're spoiled in our desire to BLAST ACs and heat, our INSANE wealth disparity is sick, the list literally goes ON and ON."

Pauline emphasized how American contributions —which are minor compared to the full scope of world humanitarian needs —can pay off big.

She also slammed the US government for less than one percent of the country's budget going toward humanitarian assistance versus billions for the war.

The actress indicates that although this sum cannot sufficiently help address key national problems—like the disparity in wealth and social failures—it is still extremely important for millions of people around the world whose lives depend on aid.

While Pauline didn't mention the Kylie Cosmetics mogul specifically, but fans immediately took her clues to be about Kylie, who is reportedly worth $710 million, according to Forbes.

It isn't the first time Pauline has appeared to aim at the very existence of people like Kylie. In January, she posted about her brother's girlfriend, which many speculated was true.

"Our system is so flawed that it allows billionaires to exist and accrue so much money and BARELY pay (and sometimes NOT PAY) ANY ANY ANY TAXES. This should not be possible. Billionaires do not need to exist."

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner and Pauline Chalamet leaving the 2025 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WOAnSm0SCF — Timothée Chalamet Updates (@timotheeupdates) March 3, 2025

Timothée's Friends Warned Him About Kylie

Meanwhile, Timothée and Kylie have remained in the headlines ever since they were romantically linked to one another better in 2023. Although several members of the actor's inner circle expressed misgivings about the romance, sources close to him maintain that they are a love match in every sense of the phrase.

As the insider explained to Radar Online, some of the "A Complete Unknown" singer's friends were "worried" that his romance with Kylie "could hurt his career."

They reportedly had a sit down with him and told him that while he was prospering in the industry, he may not be taken seriously as long as he was associated with the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The insider continued, "He knew from the beginning that it wasn't just a fling with Kylie. He not only decided not to listen to his friends but also to cut ties."

Originally published on Enstarz