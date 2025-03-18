World

Honduras Plane Crash: 12 Killed As Aircraft Goes Down In Water Off Roatan Island

By
Roatan
View of the beach of Roatan, Honduras on Oct. 9, 2018. ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP via Getty Images

Update as of 8:48 AM:

At least 12 people, including a well-known musician, lost their lives when a small plane crashed into the Caribbean Sea shortly after taking off from the Honduran island of Roatan, officials and local media confirmed.

The Lanhsa Airlines plane took off at nightfall from Roatan, a popular tourist destination in Honduras, and was headed for the port city of La Ceiba on the Honduran mainland.

According to civil aviation official Carlos Padilla, the aircraft "made a sharp turn to the right of the runway and fell into the water."

Original story:

A plane crashed off the Caribbean coast of Honduras on Monday night, minutes after taking off from Roatan Island. Seven people were killed in the crash, while 10 others were pulled alive from the wreckage, authorities reported.

The Jetstream aircraft, operated by Honduran airline Lanhsa, was carrying 14 passengers and three crew members. According to the country's transport minister, the wreckage was located about 0.6 miles off Roatan Island's coast.

The flight, which was scheduled to fly to La Ceiba airport on the Honduran mainland, included a diverse group of passengers, with local media reporting that among them were a U.S. national, a French national, and two minors.

Roatan fire captain Franklin Borjas confirmed the death toll, while police and fire officials outlined the ongoing rescue efforts. Tragically, well-known Garifuna musician Aurelio Martinez Suazo was confirmed to be among the victims.

Dramatic footage posted to social media by the national police showed rescue workers carrying survivors onto a rocky coastline, some on stretchers, while a nearby boat illuminated the area in the darkness.

The cause of the crash remains unclear, and the airline has not immediately responded to requests for comment. However, Borjas confirmed to Reuters that the crash occurred shortly after the plane took off from Roatan.

Roatan, the largest of the Bay Islands off Honduras' Caribbean coast, is a popular tourist destination known for its vibrant coral reefs. Borjas further explained that challenging conditions, including rocks and limited visibility, complicated the search and rescue operations.

"It's been difficult to access the accident site because there are 30 meters (98 ft) of rocks, and you can't get there while walking or swimming," Borjas said. "The divers helping with the rescue have zero visibility."

The survivors were quickly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, as authorities continue to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story.

