Tracy Morgan Health Issues: Comedian's Illness Delays Knicks vs. Heat Game

The New York Knicks' 116-95 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday night was interrupted for about 10 minutes after actor and comedian Tracy Morgan fell ill and vomited on the court.

Morgan, sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden, suddenly became unwell, with spectators witnessing him vomiting onto the court in front of him.

It remains unclear what led to the incident, but Morgan was eventually escorted out of the arena in a wheelchair. At this time, further details about his condition are unknown.

The brief but unusual delay lasted about 10 minutes, after which the game resumed without issue. Morgan, known for his years on Saturday Night Live and his role as Tracy Jordan on NBC's 30 Rock, has long been a Knicks fan.

The 56-year-old Bronx native has faced significant health challenges in the past, including a kidney transplant in 2010 and a two-week coma following a 2014 car crash. It remains unclear if the recent incident is related to these past health issues.

Tracy Morgan getting wheeled out from courtside at MSG .. bleeding from nose .. could barely stand up … hope he’s ok pic.twitter.com/E61zXqQQ8H — RealJoshBrownie (@realJoshBrownie) March 18, 2025

As for the game, the Knicks had little trouble securing the win, despite the interruption. After falling into a double-digit deficit in the first quarter, the Knicks exploded in the third, outscoring the Heat 41-15, and finishing with a 21-point victory.

Mikal Bridges led the way with 28 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 23 points and seven rebounds. The win improved the Knicks' record to 43-24.

The Knicks will next face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night in Texas.