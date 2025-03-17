Japan To Deploy Long-Range Missiles, Capable Of Targeting North Korea, China

Japan is set to deploy long-range missiles on its southern island of Kyushu in response to rising security concerns. The missiles, with a range of approximately 1,000 km, will be capable of targeting North Korea and China's coastal regions.

The deployment is scheduled for next year across two bases that already house missile garrisons. The move is aimed at bolstering the defense of the strategically important Okinawa island chain and is part of Japan's broader development of "counterstrike capabilities" in the event of an attack, according to reports from Kyodo News citing government sources.

Although the deployment of long-range missiles on Okinawa, which lies within 110 km of Taiwan, is unlikely due to concerns about provoking China, the islands currently host several missile batteries with shorter ranges.

"As the threat from China and North Korea has been mounting, it is natural for Japan to counter this with more effective weapons systems," said Yoichi Shimada, professor emeritus at Fukui Prefectural University. "I think Japan should rapidly take measures such as the deployment of longer-range missiles to develop more robust security."

"We have a great relationship with Japan, but we have an interesting deal with Japan that we have to protect them, but they don't have to protect us," Trump said. "That's the way the deal reads... and by the way, they make a fortune with us economically. I actually ask who makes these deals?"

The security treaty was originally signed in 1951 when Japan was still occupied by US forces. Japan's military actions are constrained by its pacifist constitution, particularly Article 9, which was imposed by the U.S, after World War II.

Shimada believes that "proactive measures" such as the missile deployment will strengthen US-Japan ties and sees the Trump administration's calls for more reciprocal defense arrangements as "not so unreasonable."

However, Trump's broader remarks about NATO allies, including Canada and Denmark, have raised concerns in Japan regarding the US's commitment to honoring long-standing treaties.

Robert Dujarric, a professor at Temple University in Tokyo, expressed concerns over the U.S.-Japan alliance, saying, "It is clear to anyone who is watching this carefully that the U.S.-Japan alliance is in bad shape. Even if China attacked Japan, there is no guarantee that the US under Trump would do anything. That is a big problem."

Two Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) bases in Kyushu, Camp Yufuin in Oita and Camp Kengun in Kumamoto, are being considered for the missile deployment. Both bases already host missile batteries, and the new systems are expected to be upgraded versions of the GSDF's Type-12 land-to-ship guided missiles.

Dujarric noted that the deployment is part of Japan's broader military capacity increase, adding, "This is just one part of a gradual increase in Japanese military capacity." He also suggested that Japan may need to rethink its security policy in light of shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Despite Japan's pacifist stance since the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki 80 years ago, Dujarric warned that if Japan concludes it can no longer rely on U.S. military support, the country may reconsider its defense options, potentially sparking debate over the acquisition of nuclear weapons.