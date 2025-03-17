U.S. Crime & Justice

Florida Minister Kills Mother, Injures Three Children In Crash Hours After DUI Jail Release: Police


Nicholas Betancourt
Nicholas Betancourt, 33, was arrested in Pinellas County for driving under the influence. Lawyer Herald

Just hours after being released from jail for a DUI, a Florida minister caused a fatal crash, killing a mother and seriously injuring three of her children.

Nicholas Betancourt, 33, was arrested February 27 in Pinellas County for driving under the influence after a concerned citizen reported his reckless driving, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Betancourt reportedly exhibited clear signs of impairment, including difficulty standing and keeping his eyes open, and refused to provide a urine sample, resulting in an automatic license suspension. He was released from jail around 9 a.m. the next day.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. that same day, Betancourt, who was allegedly later determined to be under the influence of cocaine and methamphetamine, crossed into oncoming traffic on Gunn Highway in Hillsborough County, colliding head-on with 36-year-old Dana Rivera's vehicle.

Rivera was killed on impact, while three of her children, ages 4, 6 and 15, suffered serious injuries. A search of Betancourt's vehicle uncovered a variety of drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA, oxycodone and psilocybin mushrooms, along with drug paraphernalia.

On March 13, Betancourt was arrested again and charged with multiple felonies, including DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, reckless driving with serious bodily injury and possession of controlled substances.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister condemned Betancourt's alleged actions, calling them a "selfish and reckless decision" that shattered a family.

"A mother lost her life, and her children will carry that emotional scar forever. This family's life was shattered in an instant because of one man's selfish and reckless decision," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Nicholas Betancourt chose to drive under the influence not once, but twice in just hours, leading to a tragedy that could have been entirely avoided."

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Tags
Florida, Dui, Police, Killing, Car crash, Arrested, Florida man, Car accident, Methamphetamine, Cocaine
