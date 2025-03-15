Google Gemini Set To Access Your Google Apps: Photos, Calendar, YouTube, And More

Google has unveiled an update to its artificial intelligence chatbot, Gemini, introducing a personalized experimental version known as "Gemini with Personalization." This new feature allows the chatbot to access users' search history to provide more personalized results and recommendations.

In a recent press release, Dave Citron, the product director of Gemini, shared the company's vision for the AI assistant. "With Gemini, we are creating an AI personal assistant that is not limited to answering general questions, but understands you," said Citron. He added, "All these updates are designed so that Gemini feels less like a tool and more like a natural extension of you."

Google emphasized that user privacy remains a priority with the new feature. The company clarified that Gemini will ask users for permission before connecting to their search history or other applications, and users can easily disconnect this connection whenever they want, according to ABC Color. CNET further reports that the personalization feature is activated only if the user agrees to personal data collection, applying an opt-in method.

The integration of search history enables Gemini to analyze queries more effectively. ABC Color explains that when a user asks a question, the chatbot will determine if their search history can improve the response. This approach allows Gemini to provide "insightful and directly needs-meeting answers," tailoring its responses to individual preferences.

Looking ahead, Google plans to expand Gemini's access to other applications. In the coming months, the chatbot will gain access to services such as Photos, Calendar, Notes, and YouTube, enhancing its ability to understand user activities and preferences, as reported by ABC Color. This expansion aims to further personalize the user experience by drawing from a broader understanding of individual interests.

The rollout of the personalized features is gradual. ABC Color notes that the mobile version is being released progressively and will be available in more than 40 languages in most countries. However, availability on the mobile app often lags behind the web version by a few days. The personalization feature will initially launch as an experimental option for Gemini and Gemini Advanced subscribers, web-only for now, in over 45 languages, and will expand to mobile over time.

Early testers have found the personalized Gemini helpful for brainstorming and getting tailored recommendations. Users can now ask prompts like "Where should I go on vacation?" or "I want to start a YouTube channel but need content ideas," where Gemini could tie the response to what it already knows about the user's interests.

The integration of the new Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking model enhances the chatbot's reasoning capabilities. With this model powering the chatbot, Deep Research now lays down its thought process and reasoning. This pairing is part of Google's effort to enhance the quality of its reports and provide more transparent responses.

Google also addressed potential privacy concerns. "This will enable Gemini to provide more personalized insights, drawing from a broader understanding of your activities and preferences to deliver responses that truly resonate with you," stated the company in a blog post. Hyper-personalization is an important trend among AI this year. Additionally, Google assures users that it will only reference a user's search results when it determines they can meaningfully improve the output.

Users can enable the personalization feature from the Gemini app in the browser if they are Gemini or Gemini Advanced subscribers. While some may feel uneasy about the AI reading search history, the utility it provides may alleviate privacy concerns over time.

Moreover, Gemini is set to improve at handling cross-app requests between Google's different services. Gizmodo reports that the AI assistant will enhance its integration with applications like Calendar and Photos, further enriching the personalized experience.

Google's updates to Gemini arrive shortly after competitive movements in the AI industry. ABC Color notes that these updates come just a month after the Chinese AI DeepSeek shook the U.S. tech market with its low costs.

Originally published on Tech Times