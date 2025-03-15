U.S. Politics

Trump Administration Considering New Travel Restrictions For Citizens Of 41 Countries

The Trump administration is contemplating new travel restrictions for citizens of 41 countries, as part of a proposed visa ban, according to sources familiar with the matter and an internal memo reviewed by Reuters. The memo outlines three distinct groups of countries, each facing varying levels of visa suspensions.

The first group consists of 10 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Cuba, and North Korea, which would face a complete suspension of U.S. visas. This would be a full ban on travel for citizens of these nations.

The second group includes five countries—Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar, and South Sudan—that would face partial visa suspensions. These restrictions would apply to tourist, student, and certain other immigrant visas, though some exceptions would be made.

The third group, comprising 26 countries such as Belarus, Pakistan, and Turkmenistan, would face partial suspensions of U.S. visa issuance unless their governments take steps to address deficiencies in their vetting and screening processes within 60 days, the memo noted.

The proposed list has not yet been finalized and requires approval from the administration, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The list could be amended before its official implementation, according to officials familiar with the matter.

The memo follows an executive order issued on January 20 that mandates heightened security vetting for foreign nationals seeking to enter the U.S. The order aims to identify national security threats and directs several cabinet members to provide a list of countries with inadequate vetting processes for consideration of full or partial visa suspensions.

The proposed restrictions are reminiscent of the 2017 travel ban implemented during the first Trump administration, which targeted predominantly Muslim-majority countries. The 2017 ban, which was often referred to as the "Muslim ban" by critics, sought to limit travel from nations with higher risks of terrorism.

The new restrictions are part of a broader immigration crackdown, as outlined by Trump during his 2023 campaign. In October, Trump pledged to restrict people from countries such as Gaza, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen—countries he said pose security risks.

Additionally, any travel bans affecting the 41 countries would coincide with efforts by the Department of Homeland Security to deport undocumented migrants affiliated with newly identified terrorist crime networks, including Venezuela's Tren de Aragua, El Salvador's MS-13, and the Mexican-American 18th Street gang.

The Trump administration is also moving to cancel the immigration status of foreign-born university graduates, including Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil. Khalil, who led campus protests against Israel's actions in Gaza last year, is among those targeted for potential deportation as part of the ongoing crackdown on perceived threats to U.S. national security.

