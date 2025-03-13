Donatella Versace Net Worth: Gianni's Sister Steps Down As Head Of Versace

Donatella Versace, the iconic Italian fashion designer, announced Thursday that she will step down as chief creative officer of Versace, ending her nearly 30-year tenure at the luxury fashion house. At 69, Versace has led the brand since the tragic death of her brother, Gianni Versace, who was fatally shot outside his Miami Beach mansion in 1997.

In an Instagram post, Donatella expressed her deep connection to the brand and her brother's legacy. "It has been the greatest honor of my life to carry on my brother Gianni's legacy," she wrote. "He was the true genius, but I hope I have some of his spirit and tenacity."

Known for her bold style and leadership, Donatella quickly became synonymous with the Versace brand, assembling top models like Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford for the fashion house's spectacular runway shows. Her influence on the brand has been profound, and she remains a beloved figure in the fashion industry.

Emmanuel Gintzburger, CEO of Versace's parent company Capri Holdings, praised Donatella's dedication. "The brand is what it is today because of Donatella Versace and the passion she has brought to her role every day for nearly thirty years," he said. "Working alongside her has been an incredible privilege and pleasure."

Dario Vitale, former design and image director at Miu Miu, will succeed Donatella as chief creative officer. "It is a privilege to contribute to the future growth of Versace and its global impact through my vision, expertise, and dedication," Vitale said.

Though stepping down from her creative role, Donatella will continue as Versace's chief brand ambassador. "I will remain Versace's most passionate supporter," she said. "Versace is in my DNA and always in my heart."

Donatella Versace's Net Worth

Donatella Versace has an estimated net worth of $400 million. She inherited control of Versace after Gianni's death and has played a pivotal role in its success. She was instrumental in the 2018 sale of the company to Michael Kors for $2.12 billion.

In addition to her leadership at Versace, Donatella contributed to the design of the Palazzo Versace resorts in Australia and Dubai. She also designed a MINI Cooper Cabrio for the Life Ball charity event in 2005.

After Gianni's death, Donatella's daughter Allegra inherited a 50% stake in Versace, while Donatella received 20% and her brother Santo took 30%. Donatella and Santo managed the company, with Donatella stepping into the role of creative head.